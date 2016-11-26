Newspapers around the world cover Fidel Castro’s death

Fidel Castro had died at age 90, the Cuban state media announced Friday night, sending shockwaves across newsrooms, many of which are stocked with journalists who have never known a world without the Cuban strongman and revolutionary.

Some newspapers covered the news bluntly; the New York Post's cover went with "FIDEL DEAD." Others took a more measured approach. (Colin Campbell/Yahoo News)

