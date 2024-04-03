Newspaper headlines: Sunak's warning to ECHR and Israel arms ban calls

The UK government is breaching international law by continuing to arm Israel, a letter obtained by the Guardian, and signed by more than 600 lawyers, academics and retired judges, says. Its signatories, including three former supreme court justices, call for an end to weapons exports as “a measure to prevent” genocide in Gaza. [BBC]

The Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers will plunge Gaza into a new aid crisis, and “invariably” lead to more deaths, aid staff tell the i newspaper. As the threat of famine draws ever nearer, some Gazans have resorted to eating animal feed to survive, they say. [BBC]

“Intolerable”, the Metro quotes Rishi Sunak as telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the fatal strike. Photographs of killed Britons John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby, who had been working as part of World Central Kitchen’s security team, also feature. [BBC]

Jeremy Hunt is one of 11 cabinet ministers forecast to lose his seat at the next general election in a 1997-style Tory wipe out, new polling for the Times shows. Also leading the paper: a “potentially game-changing” NHS Alzheimer's trial strives to improve early diagnosis rates. [BBC]

The Sun leads on the government's Rwanda migrant plan and Sunak's pledge to leave the European Convention on Human Rights if it stops further deportation flights. It's Downing Street's ambition to get the first flights to the east African country off the ground before June. [BBC]

Sunak's ECHR comments also make the front page of the Express. Elsewhere on the front, the father of James Kirby, one of the killed British aid workers, is quoted as saying he's "absolutely devastated" at his son's death. [BBC]

The Daily Mail reports that at least a dozen MPs, their staff and Westminster journalists, have been targeted by suspected “spear phishing” attacks. First reported by Politico, some were sent flirtatious messages and nude photographs, the paper says. [BBC]

The Financial Times says Google is developing new paid for “premium” search features powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). The paper also reports a record surge in the price of gold due to persistently high US inflation and the state of conflict in the Middle East. [BBC]

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Sentencing Council has told judges to consider more lenient sentences for offenders from “deprived” or “difficult” backgrounds. Elsewhere, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warns allies not to play “Russian roulette” with Nato funding. [BBC]

Finally, a team of filmmakers, divers and tech experts have embarked on a lake-scouring quest to find Excalibur - the fabled sword of King Arthur - the Daily Star reports. [BBC]

