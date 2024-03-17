Newspaper headlines: 'PM allies rage at Penny' and 'Dark ages dentistry'

Arjun Sethi speaks with the confidence of someone who knows more than other people, or at least knows that sounding highly confident can shape perception. Sethi, a co-founder of the venture firm Tribe Capital, is talking about Termina, a subscription-based AI software platform for “quantitative diligence” that Tribe recently spun out. Sethi says it can improve results for as many investors as he can sign up.
App researcher Nima Owji posted a series of screenshots on X this weekend showing some of the puzzle games LinkedIn is working on, and the company has since confirmed the plan to TechCrunch. There's no rollout date yet.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
A top story for this week was Griffin Bank over in the U.K. The banking-as-a-service company managed to do something that even the region’s most valuable fintech company, Revolut, hasn’t been able to do yet — obtain a banking license. Granted, as Mike Butcher writes, banking licenses are difficult to come by (Griffin’s took a year), but Revolut has talked about securing a banking license for the past three years. Now that Griffin has a banking license, it offers a full-stack platform for fintech companies to offer banking, payments and wealth solutions via automated compliance and an integrated ledger.