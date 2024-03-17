Newspaper headlines: 'PM allies rage at Penny' and 'Dark ages dentistry'

A number of Monday's newspapers report on some political drama which made the headlines over the weekend - with the i newspaper describing a reported move among some in the Tory party to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister and replace him with Penny Mordaunt as the next leader of the Conservative Party as "insane". The lead story claims Fujitsu has been managing a highly secretive military computer system facilitating the "strategic command and control of UK armed forces" for decades, according to a source who has briefed the newspaper. Another sidebar notes an FA Cup classic at Old Trafford as Manchester United edged rivals Liverpool to reach the semi-finals at Wembley

Monday's Metro also carries stories on Rishi Sunak's future - but the paper quotes Tory minister Mark Harper, who insists the prime minister will not be axed in favour of Penny Mordaunt - despite him facing questions about the extent of his relationship with businessman and Tory donor Frank Hester, who has been embroiled in a race row. The paper also builds up to its 25th birthday by thanking its readers.

Rishi Sunak's leadership future dominates the front page story of the Daily Mail as the paper claims the prime minister will lead a "political fightback" during a speech in the Midlands later on Monday. It follows reports over the weekend some sections of the Tory party are planning to oust Mr Sunak in favour of Penny Mordaunt - "Sunak allies rage at Penny", is the bold headline. Elsewhere, the tabloid gives an update on the King's health - following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. It says King Charles is determined to "bravely attend" this June's Trooping the Colour despite his ongoing cancer battle - but he might have to be driven in a carriage if doctors say he is too ill.

In other news, an image of Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, catches the eye on the front of the Guardian as it reports on crowds cheering when she turned up at the Russian embassy in Berlin to cast her vote. She said she'd written her late husband's name on the ballot in what the paper claims is an "act of defiance". The main story focuses on an NHS ombudsman warning hospitals are "cynically burying evidence of poor care". Rob Behrens has urged ministers to overhaul the way the NHS deals with complaints and how the array of regulatory bodies scrutinise it. In response an NHS spokesperson said it was "absolutely vital that everyone working in the NHS feels they can speak up and that their concerns are acted on".

Another story about Rishi Sunak features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, urging Tories to "stick with the plan" as leadership talk grows. According to the paper, the prime minister tells backbenchers the economy "is turning a corner" and he calls on them to hold their nerve.

"Putin tightens grip on Russia" is the headline on Monday's Financial Times as it reflects on Russia's president being handed a landslide victory in an election which featured no real competition. The last day of voting was marked by silent protests at polling stations and an image shows people queuing up to vote outside. The lead story claims the US federal reserve will have to keep rates high for longer than markets anticipate, according to economists polled by the newspaper.

More on Vladimir Putin in Monday's Times as the paper reflects on his speech after early results indicated he had won almost 90% of the vote. Mr Putin said the results showed Russians trusted him and he would allow the country to become stronger and more effective. England star Marcus Rashford is pictured at the top of the paper celebrating Manchester United's equaliser against Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup thriller. The lead story centres on Rishi Sunak vowing this is the year the UK "bounces back".

In other UK news, Coronation Street stalwart Bill Roache appears on a few front pages - including the Daily Mirror - alongside Absolutely Fabulous legend Helen Lederer. She opens up about working with Mr Rouche on the set of Coronation Street after playing his love interest on the ITV soap. The main story claims 200,000 people have backed a protest by the tabloid to "save British dentistry" - which it says is in the "dark ages".

Dame Esther Rantzen is on the front of the Daily Express after a date was set for a major House of Commons debate on her her fight to legalise assisted dying. Sadly, her stage four lung cancer will prevent her attending in person, so the lifelong campaigner is asking supporters to urgently write to their MPs. Another Esther features on the front of the tabloid - this time Tory MP and cabinet minister Esther McVey - who says the "overwhelming majority" of Conservative MPs support Rishi Sunak.

Finally, the Daily Star carries tributes to Steve Harley, the frontman of Cockney Rebel, who died over the weekend at the age of 73. The tabloid's lead story claims Brits are bracing for a powerful storm which will see river and groundwater levels reach peak highs, with the end of the UK winter set to feel extra dreary this year.

