Newspaper headlines: 'PM allies rage at Penny' and 'Dark ages dentistry'

I newspaper: Top secret UK military system is still managed by scandal-hit Fujitsu
Metro: Hester la vista Rishi? No way!
Daily Mail: Sunak allies rage at Penny
The Guardian: NHS ombudsman warns hospitals are cynically burying evidence of poor care
Daily Telegraph: Embattled PM urges Tories to stick with me
Another story about Rishi Sunak features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, urging Tories to "stick with the plan" as leadership talk grows. According to the paper, the prime minister tells backbenchers the economy "is turning a corner" and he calls on them to hold their nerve.
Financial Times: Fed will have to keep rates high for longer than markets anticipate, say economists
The Times: This is our bounce back year, Sunak
Daily Mirror: Dark Ages Dentistry
Daily Express: Tories plot to topple Rishi is just 'self indulgence'
Daily Star: Brits brace for 400-mile storm threatening to bring two weeks of downpours from US
Finally, the Daily Star carries tributes to Steve Harley, the frontman of Cockney Rebel, who died over the weekend at the age of 73. The tabloid's lead story claims Brits are bracing for a powerful storm which will see river and groundwater levels reach peak highs, with the end of the UK winter set to feel extra dreary this year.

