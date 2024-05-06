Newspaper headlines: 'No truce yet' in Gaza and Alzheimer's treatment hope

Tuesday's front pages are largely dominated by ceasefire negotiations in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. The Times leads with Israel saying that no ceasefire has been agreed to, after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. [BBC]

The Guardian leads on Israeli airstrikes starting in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, despite increasing pressure for a ceasefire. [BBC]

The Telegraph also has a story on Israel rejecting the ceasefire proposals and calling them a "ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal". The paper also reports data from Lloyds Bank, which found that Facebook and Instagram are the starting point for one in 50 crimes. [BBC]

The Mail has a story on the Green Party facing calls to take action against a councillor involved in an "anti-Semitism row". [BBC]

The Express reports that "Britain is on the verge of a house-price boom", with costs set to soar over the next four years. The paper says that some experts are predicting that values could rise by as much as 20% in that time. [BBC]

The FT has a story on how global trade growth is due to more than double this year as inflation eases, according to international bodies. It also reports on how fewer Londoners are now searching for houses in the countryside as employers urge staff back to the office. [BBC]

The Metro leads with a story on how medical experts "missed" 30 "chances" to diagnose a brain tumour in a schoolgirl. [BBC]

The Mirror leads with the father of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl who took her life due to harmful web content, who "warns that delays to an online crackdown will cost lives". [BBC]

The i leads with a study that has found that anyone with two copies of the APOE4 gene has at least a 95% chance of developing Alzheimer's. It reports that the "genetic breakthrough raises hopes that patients can be identified and treated earlier". [BBC]

And the Star has a story on how "moggy boffins" say ginger tomcats have a bad attitude as they learned it from Vikings. [BBC]

