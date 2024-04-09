Newspaper headlines: Major gender care review, and 'Mr Bates vs thugs in suits'

Leading Wednesday's coverage across most of the papers is a newly published review by paediatrician Hilary Cass into NHS provision of gender care for children. The Daily Telegraph highlights the response from the NHS, which has announced that adult gender services will also now be reviewed in response to the findings. Beside the report, the Telegraph pictures former sub-postmaster Alan Bates on his way to give evidence to the Post Office inquiry in London. [BBC]

The Guardian angles its lead story on the Cass review finding that children have been let down by the "toxicity" of the public debate over gender services. Healthcare professionals are "afraid to openly discuss their views", the report says. Wednesday's Guardian also reports on a government investment in facial recognition technology to crack down on shoplifting. [BBC]

The Daily Mail headlines on the response from campaigners, who welcome some of the review's recommendations, for example that gender services should take a holistic approach to patients by including screening for neurodevelopment conditions such as autism, and a mental health assessment. [BBC]

The Daily Mirror opens its Wednesday edition with a splash on former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, who gave evidence to the Post Office inquiry on Tuesday. Mr Bates, the paper quotes, described the Post Office organisation as "thugs in suits" that he felt at war against. [BBC]

The i newspaper declares Labour will not go on a public sector "spending spree" if it wins the next election due to a fiscal "mess", quoting an ally of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. [BBC]

Leading the Financial Times is a report into the artificial intelligence development being done by tech giants OpenAI and Meta. The paper says the companies are "on the brink" of releasing the next generation artificial intelligence models "capable of reasoning and planning". The paper also carries a story that Rwanda's national airline turned down the UK's plan to transport asylum seekers because it did not want to taint its brand. [BBC]

The Times also leads its Wednesday edition with the Cass review and Alan Bates at the Post Office inquiry. It also features a report into a Japanese experiment which found emotional benefits to writing down angry thoughts and throwing them away. [BBC]

It's a royal front page for the Sun, which reports Peter Phillips, son of the Princess Royal, has split with his girlfriend of three years. In sporting news, the paper also reports the two tied-up score lines in the first set of Champions League quarter finals. [BBC]

The Daily Express opens with renewed calls from some Conservative MPs for the UK to bow out of the European Convention on Human Rights, criticising what they describe as a "bonkers" ruling by the court. It also teases a story on a boost in the popularity of the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis. [BBC]

The Metro leads with a story about pest infestation in NHS facilities. It reports 18,000 incidents relating to rats, cockroaches, wasps, lice and maggots were recorded in hospitals in England in the last three years. [BBC]

The Daily Star is already looking towards the weekend, leading its coverage with a 20°C forecast for Friday and Saturday. [BBC]

