Newspaper headlines: Iran's drone 'swarm' and Sydney knife 'rampage'

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo News
Iran has launched 200 drones and missiles in a retaliatory attack on Israel. How we got here, and what happens next.
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
- Yahoo Sports
Dodgers place RHP Bobby Miller on IL with shoulder inflammation
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
- Yahoo Sports
Tigers' Zach McKinstry has inning to forget at third base and on the mound vs. Twins
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Masters final-round tee times: Scottie Scheffler holds lead over Collin Morikawa at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
- Yahoo Sports
UFC 300: Jalin Turner thought he had a one-hitter quitter. Then he lost
Jalin Turner put Renato Moicano down at UFC 300. He just didn't make sure he stayed down.
- Yahoo Sports
Nike responds to backlash over Team USA track kits, notes athletes can wear shorts
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
- Yahoo Sports
Masters: Tiger Woods cards his worst-ever round at Augusta National
Woods has scored in the 80s just five times in his entire career.
- Yahoo Sports
O.J. Simpson's estate to fight $33.5 million payout from 1997 wrongful death ruling
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
- Yahoo Sports
Masters: Augusta National asked Jason Day to take off billboard sweater
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
- Yahoo Sports
Masters: Viktor Hovland withdraws from next week’s RBC Heritage after missing cut at Augusta National
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
- Yahoo Life Shopping
I'm a shopping editor, and here are 4 tips on how to save even more money at the Sephora Sale this weekend
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
- TechCrunch
Naval Ravikant's Airchat is a social app built around talk, not text
Airchat is a new social media app that encourages users to “just talk.” A previous version of Airchat was released last year, but the team — led by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder product exec Brian Norgard — rebuilt the app and relaunched it on iOS and Android yesterday. Currently invite-only, Airchat is already ranked #27 in social networking on Apple’s App Store.
- Yahoo Finance
New Masters Apple Vision Pro app gives golf fans whole new way to experience the tournament
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
- TechCrunch
Vana plans to let users rent out their Reddit data to train AI
In the generative AI boom, data is the new oil. From big tech firms to startups, AI makers are licensing e-books, images, videos, audio and more from data brokers, all in the pursuit of training up more capable (and more legally defensible) AI-powered products. Shutterstock has deals with Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple to supply millions of images for model training, while OpenAI has signed agreements with several news organizations to train its models on news archives.
- Yahoo Sports
NBA Playoff Picture: Key games, tiebreakers and everything at stake on the season's final day
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Shoppers call this lazy susan for your fridge a 'mini revolution,' and it's down to just $20
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
- Yahoo Sports
Former Colts QB Andrew Luck never considered returning to the NFL
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
- Engadget
Our favorite Sony wireless earbuds are on sale for a record-low price
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
This off-the-shoulder spring top 'hides chub and muffin tops' — and it's just $15
'I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy': 7,000 shoppers give this top a five-star rating.
- Autoblog
The best car detailing products of 2024
Getting your car detailed professionally can cost a lot of money. You can buy your own products and do it yourself and save time and money.