Newspaper headlines: Iran's drone 'swarm' and Sydney knife 'rampage'

The Sunday Telegraph headline: Iran launches swarm of kamikaze drones at Israel
The Sunday Telegraph's splash details Iran's "major drone attack" on Israel. Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military are working in "close cooperation with the US" in retaliation. The front page also carries news of the Sydney knife attack, with one victim handing her baby to a stranger to save her, the paper reports. [BBC]
The Observer headline: "At risk children farmed out to illegal private care homes"
The Observer's splash reports on their investigation into vulnerable school children being placed "illegal, unregulated" cares homes every year. It also features a story on the Sydney "stabbing spree". Australia's PM, Anthony Albanese, is quoted describing a police officer who responded to the attack as a "hero". [BBC]
The Sunday Times headline: "Badenoch fury at 'cowardice' over gender"
Kemi Badenoch calls for "more bravery and less cancel culture" in the wake of a review of child gender services, The Sunday Times reports. [BBC]
Daily Star headline reads: 'My Names Fido and I'm a telly addict'
Under the headline 'My name's Fido and I'm a telly addict' the Daily Star reports up to three in 10 cats and dogs could be addicted to TV. The front page also refers to the 'Oz knife attack' and teases a piece on Grand National Winning horse I am Maximus. [BBC News]
