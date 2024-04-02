Newspaper headlines: 'Iran general killed' and 'record boat arrivals'
BBC News - Staff
·6 min read
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
There's a picture of JK Rowling on the front of the Daily Mail, with the headline "Arrest me!". Ms Rowling, who lives in Edinburgh, believes the anti-hate crime law that has come into force in Scotland is a threat to free speech. She has said she looks forward to being arrested, if what she has written about some trans people - who are protected under the new legislation - qualifies as an offence. Both the Mail and the Telegraph highlight support from Rishi Sunak for the author's "defiance". The prime minister is quoted saying: "People should not be criminalised for stating simple facts on biology. We believe in free speech in this country, and Conservatives will always protect it".
The Guardian has conducted analysis which suggests that the government has made "zero progress" on half of the Conservatives' levelling up goals. The study indicates that of the 12 initial targets set for less prosperous regions of Britain, nothing has been achieved in education, skills, wellbeing, local pride, housing and health. An academic is quoted accusing ministers of "failing to turn the tide on regional inequalities". But the levelling up department denies failure, saying the plan is "long-term" and it is making "significant progress" in its mission.
"Doctor won't see you now" is the Mirror's lead. It focuses on what it calls a "GP appointment scandal", in which it says the number of patients in England waiting more than a month to see a GP has soared by up to 79 per cent. The Department of Health tells the paper it is committed to improving access to family doctors, and is delivering 50m more GP appointments per year.
Health also concerns the Daily Express. It says doctors are calling for "drastic action" to help 10m people across the UK who are addicted to junk food. According to the paper, the problem is costing the NHS £58bn per year.
The Sun is furious that - following on from the St George's Cross England football kit row - the Union Jack flag has undergone a similar colour change on Team GB's outfits for the Paris Olympics. The paper reveals that what it calls the "iconic" red, white and blue design has been replaced in a "dizzying rebrand incorporating pink and purple - as well as meaningless squiggles".
"Global glut turns solar panels into common garden fencing options" is a headline in the Financial Times. It says China has flooded the market with low-cost panels and people in Europe are using them as fences because they are cheaper. The paper suggests they still work even if they're not aligned exactly to the sun.
Finally, the Times asks: "Looking for Britain's top beauty spot? It's... Croydon". But the paper is not extolling the south London borough's scenic qualities. New research has found that the area has the highest concentration of beauty jobs anywhere in the UK. The celebrity hairdresser James Brown, who grew up in Croydon, is quoted saying: "I always find it inspirational. It is near enough to London to keep up with the latest trends but has its own scene."
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has transferred formal control of the eponymously firm's named corporate venture fund to Ian Hathaway, OpenAI confirmed to TechCrunch. The OpenAI Startup Fund, launched in 2021, was initially set up with Altman as its named controller. The fund's initial GP structure was intended as a temporary arrangement, and Altman made no personal investment, nor did he have any financial interest, a spokesperson explained.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
As TikTok continues to face increased pressure in the U.S. and the U.K., the company is signaling its commitment to fostering educational content on its app. TikTok says that since launching the feed in the U.S. last year, 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled and a third of teens go to the STEM feed every week. The app has seen a 24% growth in STEM-related content in the U.S. since the feed launched.
The Parler app made headlines in 2021 for its alleged role in helping organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Can "Parler 3.0" escape its reputation, or will it continue to host the same extremist audience as before?
Footage obtained by TechCrunch shows the catastrophic ending that Astra’s Rocket 3.0 suffered during prelaunch testing in March 2020. “I can confirm we had an anomaly on the launch pad,” Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester told local reporters at the time. Meanwhile, Astra CEO Chris Kemp told TechCrunch at the time that the rocket “suffered an anomaly following an otherwise successful day of testing in Kodiak in preparation for a launch this week.”
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Former president Donald Trump's digital media company is losing money, and lots of it. First, as a recap: Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) recently merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a SPAC, the ill-starred financial instrument that, more often than not, represents a last-ditch option for a substantial cash infusion. The company is on the NASDAQ as, predictably, $DJT.