Newspaper headlines: Hunt looks for £9bn and German leaks on Ukraine

The headline in the Times reads: "Hunt looks for £9bn to balance his budget".
The headline in the i reads: "Hunt fuels Tory jitters over election Budget light on tax cuts".
The i says Mr Hunt has "fuelled Tory jitters" by playing down expectations of significant tax cuts in the budget. The paper says senior figures in the party have warned the chancellor that it's "now or never" to reduce taxes but that he has stressed the need to be "prudent", given the state of the country's finances.
The headline in the Express reads: "Can Hunt and PM pull rabbit out of hat?".
"Can Hunt and PM pull rabbit out of hat?" reads the headline in the Daily Express. The paper says Mr Hunt has been "locked in talks" with Prime Minster Rishi Sunak over whether they can afford to introduce the 2p cut and that Tory MPs are "pushing for a big election sweetener".
The headline in the Guardian reads: "Budget plan risks forcing UK into second lost decade, Hunt warned".
The headline in the Mirror reads: "The price of Tory tax bribes".
The front pages of the Daily Mirror says schools, hospitals, the armed forces, councils, the police, prisons, the courts, and hospices are all in "crisis" and calls the situation the "price of Tory tax bribes".
The headline in the Telegraph reads: "Police solve no burglaries in half of country".
The headline in the Mail reads: "Cash for care jobs visa scam".
The Daily Mail says an undercover probe by its reporters has found that rogue fixers are charging unqualified migrants up to £20,000 for work permits to fill vacancies in the care sector. It says that "scant checks in the desperate bid to fill huge vacancies mean untrained and over-worked staff" are left caring for vulnerable residents.
The headline in the Metro reads: "Anxiety drug deaths soar".
The headline in the Financial Times reads: "Saudis and Russians lead Opec+ push on oil prices by extending output cuts".
The headline in the Daily Star reads: "Fast food fanatic retains his hotly fought world record after scoffing 34,000 burgers".
And the Daily Star reports that Don Gorske, the man who holds the world record for eating the most Big Macs, had extended his record after eating his 34,000th burger. It adds, though, that Gorske has cut back from eating nine burgers a day to two, branding him a "big lightweight".

