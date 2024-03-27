Newspaper headlines: 'Heartbreak bridge' and church 'asylum fiasco'

"Heartbreak bridge" headlines the Metro reporting on the collapse of a bridge struck by a container ship in Baltimore on Tuesday. The paper reports a mayday signal saved dozens of lives. "It's heartbreaking," it quotes Maryland's governor Wes Moore as saying.
"Chemical attacker given asylum despite failing Christianity test," headlines the Daily Express as it reports on the Abdul Shokoor Ezedi asylum row too. The front page carries a still image from a video of the moment the Baltimore bridge collapsed.
The Mirror reports on two Britons it claims are fighting for Vladimir Putin's Russia in Ukraine. "They're a disgrace," a former British army officer calls them.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is mocked up hiding in bushes on the front of the Daily Star. The paper writes TV gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has been censored by the regime's TV bosses who blurred out his jeans during a re-run of his gardening programme. Jeans are seen as a sign of US imperialism in the country and have been banned.

The Times leads with the findings of the survey which suggests that satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to an historic low, with only a quarter of the British public believing that it is working.

The paper quotes experts as saying people feel trapped in a "toxic relationship" with the health service - supporting it on principle but increasingly fed up, sick and anxious because of its failures. One campaigner tells the Daily Telegraph the NHS has plunged from being the pride of Britain "to an organisation that people moan about nearly as much as the weather".

Dramatic pictures of the twisted wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore feature on many front pages.

The Sun says it was "gone in three seconds" after being hit by a container ship, which the paper says suffered a "catastrophic engine failure." The Guardian has a close-up of the ship's bow, which was sliced open by the falling bridge. It says the vessel was also involved in a collision in the port of Antwerp in Belgium, in 2016. The Times says that an inspection of the ship at the time found it had "hull damage impairing its seaworthiness".

The Guardian reports that the CBI has used gagging clauses to prevent staff discussing their experiences of sexual misconduct and bullying at the business organisation. Sources tell the paper that up to 10 non-disclosure agreements have been signed in the past year accompanied by substantial financial settlements.

The new revelations come months after the business group was engulfed in a crisis over allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct. Advisers tell the paper that the Guardian's report calls into question the CBI's commitment to fostering a "speak up" culture. The CBI says it does not believe the agreements would prevent staff from taking complaints to the police.

The Daily Mail describes as a "fiasco" the granting of asylum to the man who attacked a woman and her children in Clapham with an alkali substance. The paper says Abdul Shokoor Ezedi won his appeal to stay in the UK despite the immigration judge conceding he had repeatedly "not been honest".

The Telegraph says evidence given by a Baptist church minister was "critical" in persuading the judge to allow Ezedi to remain, after he had claimed to have converted to Christianity. The Daily Express concludes that "the consequences of this bureaucratic bungling are as tragic as they are shameful".

The i says the state pension age may rise to 68 sooner than previously thought, because Rishi Sunak is committed to the triple lock - which says the state pension will rise by average wages, average prices or 2.5%. The i says the prime minister may have to speed up the increase in the retirement age to pay for his pledge, if the Conservatives win the next general election.

Several papers feature Alan Titchmarsh's appearance on North Korean state TV with his blue jeans blurred out by censors. The Mirror says his attire smacked "too much of flower power for the totalitarian regime", because Kim Jong-un considers denim a symbol of Western imperialism. "Titchmarsh is a wrong Un" is the headline.

The Daily Star says if Kim really wants to target someone for crimes against denim, it suggests Jeremy Clarkson.