Newspaper headlines: 'Heartbreak bridge' and church 'asylum fiasco'

"Heartbreak bridge" headlines the Metro reporting on the collapse of a bridge struck by a container ship in Baltimore on Tuesday. The paper reports a mayday signal saved dozens of lives. "It's heartbreaking," it quotes Maryland's governor Wes Moore as saying.

An aerial picture of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge spans the width of the Telegraph. The broadsheet leads with churches "undermining" the asylum system, according to Home Office sources. The comments follow the release of immigration files on Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Shokoor Ezedi who was granted asylum after he claimed he had converted to Christianity, with his application backed by a Baptist church minister. Elsewhere, plans to build a swimming pool at ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner's country retreat has been branded "disrespectful" by neighbours who fear it will ruin their Northamptonshire village.

The Daily Mail also leads with the fallout over Ezedi's asylum claim, describing it as an "asylum fiasco". The paper says Ezedi failed a test on Christianity even though he claimed to be a convert. In spite of those concerns, a judge allowed his asylum on appeal saying on balance his religious conversion was genuine. The paper also reports recently widowed Kate Garraway has been left with £1.5m in debts over her husband's care.

"Chemical attacker given asylum despite failing Christianity test," headlines the Daily Express as it reports on the Abdul Shokoor Ezedi asylum row too. The front page carries a still image from a video of the moment the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

The Times reports satisfaction with the NHS falling to a historic low, with only 1 in 4 saying they believe the NHS is working. The annual report by the King's Fund and Nuffield Trust think tank found seeing a GP was the biggest source of frustration. It fell to 24% from 29% last year. The paper also tests a £4,000 ironing board which comes with bluetooth technology.

The i says the state pension age may rise to 68 in order to pay for the triple lock - a commitment to increase state pensions by whichever is highest of average increase in wages, inflation measures by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) or 2.5%. The papers says the prime minister is committed to the policy at a cost of around £49bn if Conservatives win the next election.

The Guardian leads with a report which says the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) using gagging clauses to prevent staff discussing experiences of sexual misconduct and bullying. It writes up to 10 non-disclosure agreements have been signed in the past year at the scandal-hit lobbying group. Elsewhere, the paper says more than four million hours of raw sewage discharges poured into rivers and seas last year in the UK, a 129% increase on the past 12 months.

The Mirror reports on two Britons it claims are fighting for Vladimir Putin's Russia in Ukraine. "They're a disgrace," a former British army officer calls them.

The FT leads with shares in former President Donald Trump's social media platform soaring as the firm makes its formal debut on the stock market. It will inject more than $200m into Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, and hands the former president a stake worth more than $4bn. The broadsheet runs with a gripping up-close picture of the collapsed bridge lying on the crushed bow of the cargo ship known as Dali.

A young Prince Harry is pictured with rappers Diddy and Kanye West on the front page of the Sun. That is because the prince has been mentioned in legal filings against Diddy, alleging the rapper used the royal's name to give "legitimacy" to parties where "serious illegal activity" took place. Diddy is accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit by a record producer. Prince Harry is not accused of any wrongdoing. Diddy's attorney have have previously denied all of the allegations made against him in recent lawsuits.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is mocked up hiding in bushes on the front of the Daily Star. The paper writes TV gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has been censored by the regime's TV bosses who blurred out his jeans during a re-run of his gardening programme. Jeans are seen as a sign of US imperialism in the country and have been banned.

The Times leads with the findings of the survey which suggests that satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to an historic low, with only a quarter of the British public believing that it is working.

The paper quotes experts as saying people feel trapped in a "toxic relationship" with the health service - supporting it on principle but increasingly fed up, sick and anxious because of its failures. One campaigner tells the Daily Telegraph the NHS has plunged from being the pride of Britain "to an organisation that people moan about nearly as much as the weather".

The Sun says it was "gone in three seconds" after being hit by a container ship, which the paper says suffered a "catastrophic engine failure." The Guardian has a close-up of the ship's bow, which was sliced open by the falling bridge. It says the vessel was also involved in a collision in the port of Antwerp in Belgium, in 2016. The Times says that an inspection of the ship at the time found it had "hull damage impairing its seaworthiness".

Six people are missing presumed dead following the bridge collapse in Baltimore

The Guardian reports that the CBI has used gagging clauses to prevent staff discussing their experiences of sexual misconduct and bullying at the business organisation. Sources tell the paper that up to 10 non-disclosure agreements have been signed in the past year accompanied by substantial financial settlements.

The new revelations come months after the business group was engulfed in a crisis over allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct. Advisers tell the paper that the Guardian's report calls into question the CBI's commitment to fostering a "speak up" culture. The CBI says it does not believe the agreements would prevent staff from taking complaints to the police.

The Daily Mail describes as a "fiasco" the granting of asylum to the man who attacked a woman and her children in Clapham with an alkali substance.

The Telegraph says evidence given by a Baptist church minister was "critical" in persuading the judge to allow Ezedi to remain, after he had claimed to have converted to Christianity. The Daily Express concludes that "the consequences of this bureaucratic bungling are as tragic as they are shameful".

The i says the state pension age may rise to 68 sooner than previously thought, because Rishi Sunak is committed to the triple lock - which says the state pension will rise by average wages, average prices or 2.5%. The i says the prime minister may have to speed up the increase in the retirement age to pay for his pledge, if the Conservatives win the next general election.

Several papers feature Alan Titchmarsh's appearance on North Korean state TV with his blue jeans blurred out by censors. The Mirror says his attire smacked "too much of flower power for the totalitarian regime", because Kim Jong-un considers denim a symbol of Western imperialism. "Titchmarsh is a wrong Un" is the headline.

The Daily Star says if Kim really wants to target someone for crimes against denim, it suggests Jeremy Clarkson.