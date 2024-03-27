Newspaper headlines: 'Heartbreak bridge' and church 'asylum fiasco'

The paper quotes experts as saying people feel trapped in a "toxic relationship" with the health service - supporting it on principle but increasingly fed up, sick and anxious because of its failures. One campaigner tells the Daily Telegraph the NHS has plunged from being the pride of Britain "to an organisation that people moan about nearly as much as the weather".
Dramatic pictures of the twisted wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore feature on many front pages.
The Sun says it was "gone in three seconds" after being hit by a container ship, which the paper says suffered a "catastrophic engine failure." The Guardian has a close-up of the ship's bow, which was sliced open by the falling bridge. It says the vessel was also involved in a collision in the port of Antwerp in Belgium, in 2016. The Times says that an inspection of the ship at the time found it had "hull damage impairing its seaworthiness".
The Guardian reports that the CBI has used gagging clauses to prevent staff discussing their experiences of sexual misconduct and bullying at the business organisation. Sources tell the paper that up to 10 non-disclosure agreements have been signed in the past year accompanied by substantial financial settlements.
The new revelations come months after the business group was engulfed in a crisis over allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct. Advisers tell the paper that the Guardian's report calls into question the CBI's commitment to fostering a "speak up" culture. The CBI says it does not believe the agreements would prevent staff from taking complaints to the police.
The Daily Mail describes as a "fiasco" the granting of asylum to the man who attacked a woman and her children in Clapham with an alkali substance. The paper says Abdul Shokoor Ezedi won his appeal to stay in the UK despite the immigration judge conceding he had repeatedly "not been honest".
The i says the state pension age may rise to 68 sooner than previously thought, because Rishi Sunak is committed to the triple lock - which says the state pension will rise by average wages, average prices or 2.5%. The i says the prime minister may have to speed up the increase in the retirement age to pay for his pledge, if the Conservatives win the next general election.
Several papers feature Alan Titchmarsh's appearance on North Korean state TV with his blue jeans blurred out by censors. The Mirror says his attire smacked "too much of flower power for the totalitarian regime", because Kim Jong-un considers denim a symbol of Western imperialism. "Titchmarsh is a wrong Un" is the headline.
Judge Juan Merchan slaps a gag order on former President Donald Trump that prevents him from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his hush-money criminal trial which is set to begin on April 15.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
The latter has made snake robots a compelling addition to search-and-rescue teams, as the systems can squeeze into spots people and other robots can’t. NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), never one to shy away from futuristic robotic applications, has been exploring ways the robust form factor could be deployed to scout out extraterrestrial life. Twenty-first-century flybys from Cassini have revealed a water-rich environment, making the ice-covered moon a potential candidate for life in our solar system.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing.
Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).