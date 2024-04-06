Newspaper headlines: 'Gaza famine' warning and Corrie 'budgeting row'

BBC News - Staff
·3 min read
Observer
The Observer leads with the foreign secretary warning the Palestinian people were on the brink of famine. Lord Cameron also announced the emergency deployment of a Royal Navy vessel and £9.7m in aid. Also on the front is a dramatic picture of a wave striking the shore at Porthcawl, Wales, as Storm Kathleen hit the UK on Saturday. [BBC]
Sunday Times
Sunday Express
Mail on Sunday
Sunday People
Sunday Mirror
"Soap in budgeting row" headlines the Sunday Mirror as it reports on Coronation Street actors "angry" over a cut in hours to save cash. It claims "cash-strapped" bosses have caused panic slashing the number of stars in storylines. The tabloid quotes one insider saying of Corrie stars: "Some haven't filmed for weeks." [BBC]
Sun on Sunday
The Sun on Sunday splashes on the home of £100m Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak being hit by thieves in a raid. A car was stolen at the Swedish international's Northumberland home, the paper says. [BBC]
Daily Star on Sunday
An irreverent take for the Daily Star Sunday as it reports "psycho seagulls copying humans" on its front page. The paper quotes a woman saying a seagull watched a game of football on TV from the ledge of her hotel room. The British Trust for Ornithology explained the bird could be mimicking humans hoping to pick up something useful. [BBC]