Newspaper headlines: 'Gaza famine' warning and Corrie 'budgeting row'

The Observer leads with the foreign secretary warning the Palestinian people were on the brink of famine. Lord Cameron also announced the emergency deployment of a Royal Navy vessel and £9.7m in aid. Also on the front is a dramatic picture of a wave striking the shore at Porthcawl, Wales, as Storm Kathleen hit the UK on Saturday. [BBC]

The Sunday Times also focuses on Gaza, leading with the foreign secretary warning the UK's support for Israel is "not unconditional". Writing in the paper he says "this must never happen again", referring to the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. The paper also reports drivers paying almost £5.5m a day, equivalent to £2bn a year, to park on public roads and in bays operated by the council. It warns parking charges could go up as a much as 60%. [BBC]

The Sunday Express leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for an end to the war in Gaza, saying he was "shocked by the bloodshed". In a statement marking six months since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, he said he continued to stand by Israel's right to defeat Hamas and Israeli hostages must be released, but he was "appalled" by the killing of British aid workers. "The children of Gaza need a humanitarian pause immediately." [BBC]

The Mail on Sunday says it has unearthed tweets that are "proof Rayner has been lying". Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has previously denied any wrongdoing over claims she gave false information on official documents and over questions about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her council house. The paper says it has disproved her story by studying posts made by Ms Rayner on social media. [BBC]

The Sunday People splashes on fears the MP sexting scam could have been going for up to a year. It comes after Conservative MP William Wragg said he gave personal phone numbers of other MPs to a man he met on a dating app because he was "scared". The People says the phone number at the centre of the scandal was first flagged as "being dodgy" in May 2023. [BBC]

"Soap in budgeting row" headlines the Sunday Mirror as it reports on Coronation Street actors "angry" over a cut in hours to save cash. It claims "cash-strapped" bosses have caused panic slashing the number of stars in storylines. The tabloid quotes one insider saying of Corrie stars: "Some haven't filmed for weeks." [BBC]

The Sun on Sunday splashes on the home of £100m Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak being hit by thieves in a raid. A car was stolen at the Swedish international's Northumberland home, the paper says. [BBC]

An irreverent take for the Daily Star Sunday as it reports "psycho seagulls copying humans" on its front page. The paper quotes a woman saying a seagull watched a game of football on TV from the ledge of her hotel room. The British Trust for Ornithology explained the bird could be mimicking humans hoping to pick up something useful. [BBC]