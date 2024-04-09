Newspaper headlines: 'Council fat cats' and Labour's tax loophole plan
"Labour tightens screw on non-doms" is the main headline in The Financial Times. It says the party's plans would toughen the government's own crackdown on the tax perks enjoyed by non-doms, alongside a wider effort to enforce tax compliance. The Times calls Labour's approach an "inheritance tax raid" on wealthy non-doms. The paper quotes the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which says revenues from the tax crackdown are uncertain. The Daily Mirror reckons the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has shown "imaginative thinking" to set a "realistic goal"; it describes the tax plan as a "winner".
The Guardian leads on calls from Labour grandees for Sir Keir Starmer to "resurrect" the Sure Start policy if the party wins the next general election. The former prime minister, Gordon Brown, and three former education secretaries including David Blunkett are quoted. He tells the paper reinventing the policy would be crucial to the well-being of many young people for years to come.
The Daily Telegraph is one of the papers to report research from the Taxpayers' Alliance that the number of council staff across the country earning six-figure salaries now tops 3,000. It comes, the paper says, as council tax is increased in many areas, services are cut, and many authorities teeter on the brink of bankruptcy.
The Times reports that housing built in Rwanda to accommodate migrants sent from the UK has been sold to local residents because of delays to Rishi Sunak's policy. The paper says there is only space for dozens of migrants to be housed after 70% of the units were bought.
Figures obtained under freedom of information requests by The Guardian have revealed thousands of pests, including rats, maggots and cockroaches, have been found in NHS hospitals. Last year, there were the equivalent of 18 pest incidents a day across the health service estate in England. The government tells the paper NHS trusts are legally responsible for the maintenance of their buildings, including pest control.
According to The Telegraph, Russia has asked Kazakhstan to supply it with petrol, following continued Ukrainian attacks on its refineries. Kazakhstan has been asked to set up a reserve 100,000 tonnes of gasoline – equivalent to almost 900,000 barrels – should shortages arise.
The Daily Mail reports on Chechnya's de facto ban on rave and techno music. All songs faster than 116 beats per minute have been outlawed in the Russian republic by order of its president, Ramzan Kadyrov – a close ally of Vladimir Putin. The move is to promote and protect traditional Chechen music and dancing. The Mail notes the ban would extend to the popular Russian military song "Victory Day", which is too fast to comply with the new restrictions.
A number of papers feature the first major redesign of Scrabble in 75 years. Mattel has launched a simpler, faster and more "inclusive" version which will be printed on the other side of the board to the familiar game. Players will work in teams to complete challenges, and use helper cards. Britt Smitheram, the UK number one at Scrabble, tells The Telegraph it "speaks to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games and the sense of losing, instead favouring teamwork and collaboration".
