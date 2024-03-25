Newspaper headlines: 'China hack attack' and 'UK nuclear defence boost'

Many of Monday's papers continue to cover the reaction to Catherine, the Princess of Wales's cancer announcement. The Sun, for the third day running, features a photo of Catherine taken from her video message. In its main story, the paper reports that the British government on Monday will officially blame China for a cyber attack in 2021 which reportedly saw it access the personal details of 40m British voters. The paper suggests some 43 individuals, including MPs and peers, were also targeted.

The Daily Telegraph reports that China, Russia and Iran have been fuelling disinformation about Catherine as part of efforts to destabilise the UK, according to government sources. The paper says there are fears in government that hostile nations are behind the spread of wild conspiracy theories and online rumours surrounding her health.

China is also the focus in the Financial Times, which leads with reports the US and Japan are planning to bolster their security alliance in a bid to counter what they view as a growing threat from Beijing. A striking image of Moscow's destroyed Crocus City Hall venue following Friday's attack also features prominently.

The attack is the main story in the Guardian, which carries court photos of two of the suspects. Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda have been charged of committing an act of terrorism, the paper says. At least 137 people were killed after gunmen open fire at the concert venue on the outskirts of Russia's capital. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. Russian officials have claimed, without evidence, Ukrainian involvement - which Kyiv denies.

The i newspaper reports that the UK is lining up a £760m package to modernise the country's nuclear deterrent in what it describes as a "defence boost" to guard against the threat coming from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mail reports that royal insiders believe the family will come back stronger following the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles III and his daughter-in-law - both pictured on the front page. Sources cited by the paper say "things may look different for a while" but the institution will be no less effective.

Also in Royal Family news, the Daily Express is previewing the King's upcoming Easter message - the paper describing it as one of "unity and hope".

Pubs are closing their doors as early as 20:00 GMT to save on staff and energy bills, according to a Daily Mirror investigation. Publicans are calling on the government to support businesses and alleviate pressures many are currently facing, the paper says.

Metro reports that people in the UK gave a record £13.98bn to charity last year despite the rising cost of living. Playfully describing the UK as the "United Kinddom" in its headline, the paper adds that some of the country's poorest areas were among the most generous with their donations.

The Times reports that the Russell Group of the UK's leading universities is becoming increasingly reliant on overseas fees. Dozens of institutions, including Oxford and Cambridge, now get most of their cash from foreign students.

And alongside a picture of a stereotypical pirate on its front page, the Daily Star says it has joined treasure hunters searching for the "El Dorado of the Seas", a shipwreck off the coast of Cornwall which is said to contain billions of pounds worth of gold.

