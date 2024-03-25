Newspaper headlines: 'China hack attack' and 'UK nuclear defence boost'

The headline on the front page of the Sun reads: "China hack attack on UK"
The main headline on the front page of the Daily Telegraph reads: "China and Russia 'behind slurs on Princess'"
The Daily Telegraph reports that China, Russia and Iran have been fuelling disinformation about Catherine as part of efforts to destabilise the UK, according to government sources. The paper says there are fears in government that hostile nations are behind the spread of wild conspiracy theories and online rumours surrounding her health.
The main headline on the front page of the Financial Times reads: "US and Japan plan security pact upgrade to resist China"
China is also the focus in the Financial Times, which leads with reports the US and Japan are planning to bolster their security alliance in a bid to counter what they view as a growing threat from Beijing. A striking image of Moscow's destroyed Crocus City Hall venue following Friday's attack also features prominently.
The main headline on the front page of the Guardian reads: "Suspects appear in court accused of Moscow attack that left 137 dead"
The headline on the front page of the i newspaper reads: "UK's nuclear defence boost to protect against Putin"
The i newspaper reports that the UK is lining up a £760m package to modernise the country's nuclear deterrent in what it describes as a "defence boost" to guard against the threat coming from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The headline on the front page of the Daily Mail reads: "Royals 'will come back stronger'"
The Daily Mail reports that royal insiders believe the family will come back stronger following the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles III and his daughter-in-law - both pictured on the front page. Sources cited by the paper say "things may look different for a while" but the institution will be no less effective.
The headline on the front page of the Daily Express reads: "King's Easter message of unity and hope to nation"
Also in Royal Family news, the Daily Express is previewing the King's upcoming Easter message - the paper describing it as one of "unity and hope".
The headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror reads: "Pubs call time at 8pm"
Pubs are closing their doors as early as 20:00 GMT to save on staff and energy bills, according to a Daily Mirror investigation. Publicans are calling on the government to support businesses and alleviate pressures many are currently facing, the paper says.
The headline on the front page of Metro reads: "£14 billion United Kinddom"
Metro reports that people in the UK gave a record £13.98bn to charity last year despite the rising cost of living. Playfully describing the UK as the "United Kinddom" in its headline, the paper adds that some of the country's poorest areas were among the most generous with their donations.
The main headline on the front page of the Times reads: "Russell Group gets most of its fees from overseas"
The Times reports that the Russell Group of the UK's leading universities is becoming increasingly reliant on overseas fees. Dozens of institutions, including Oxford and Cambridge, now get most of their cash from foreign students.
The headline on the front page of the Daily Star reads: "Daily Star joins the gold rush"
And alongside a picture of a stereotypical pirate on its front page, the Daily Star says it has joined treasure hunters searching for the "El Dorado of the Seas", a shipwreck off the coast of Cornwall which is said to contain billions of pounds worth of gold.
