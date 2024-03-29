Newspaper delivery transitions to mail starting Monday

The Alliance Review newspaper will arrive differently starting Monday.

The company has partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the newspapers moving forward. Customers were notified of the transition in late February, but we wanted to issue a reminder.

We are making this change to ensure our newspaper delivery is consistent, as we have faced some significant workforce and economic challenges over the past several years. Delivering the print edition through the Postal Service is the best way to guarantee the newspaper gets into the hands of paid subscribers.

With the change, the newspaper will arrive at homes with the mail each day, with the Sunday edition arriving on Saturday. Advertising inserts and comics now delivered on Sunday will be included and delivered to subscribers on Saturday, with that paper being rebranded as a weekend edition.

We know that this is a significant change, especially with the newspaper no longer arriving at homes first thing in the morning.

If you are someone who must read the news early in the morning, we provide many options for you.

The eNewspaper − a digital replica of the printed newspaper − is available on computers and mobile devices at The-Review.com. The eNewspaper is available each morning and is full of bonus content not available in the printed product.

With your subscription, you also have universal access to eNewspaper publications across the USA TODAY Network, including USA TODAY, Columbus Dispatch, Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Akron Beacon Journal and Florida Times-Union, as well as unlimited access to the USA TODAY Crossword digital app and site.

We also provide news throughout the day at our websites and through our apps.

It is important to note that while home delivery will change, stores that sell individual copies will still receive the newspaper in the mornings.

One other thing that won't change is our passion for local journalism. The editors and staff writers at the Review, and our sister newspapers in Canton and Massillon, are committed to providing the most comprehensive news coverage of Stark County and parts of western Mahoning County. We won't waver in that commitment.

We appreciate your understanding as you adapt to our new delivery system.

Subscribers with questions or concerns can visit help.the-review.com/contact-us.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Newspaper delivery transitions to mail starting Monday