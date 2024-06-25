Newsom sends kids to Marin for school, will split time in Sacramento

(KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family will be spending more time in the Bay Area soon. KRON4 confirmed that the family will be splitting time between Sacramento and Marin County this upcoming school year.

“To ensure continuity in their children’s education, the family will split their time between Sacramento and Marin heading into the coming academic year,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

Newsom currently owns a home in Fair Oaks, which is northwest of Sacramento. His kids will stay with family members when they spend the night in Marin, KRON4 has learned.

Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom have four children. Siebel Newsom said in May that she had to pull one of her kids out of school due to bullying.

The governor, of course, has strong Bay Area ties. He was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Santa Clara University and served as Sam Francisco’s mayor from 2004-2011.

He previously lived in the Marin County suburb of Kentfield when he was the Lieutenant Governor of California, the Huffington Post reported. He reportedly later sold that home.

Newsom is not the only California governor to keep some form of residence in the Bay Area. Jerry Brown kept his Oakland home while serving the position.

