Newsom promised 1,200 tiny homes for the unhoused. A year later, none have opened

In March 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom took a different approach to the annual State of the State address, opting instead for a four-day tour to tout announcements on different California issues.

On the first day, Newsom announced 1,200 new tiny homes for unhoused residents in Sacramento, San Jose, San Diego and Los Angeles as part of a $1 billion investment to address homelessness.

“People are dying on the streets, dying on our watch,” he said at the time. “It is a disgrace.”

More than a year later, it appears that only Sacramento will receive the homes, with the other cities receiving the money to fund tiny home programs themselves, according to information from the Dept. of General Services provided to Calmatters.

The homes were initially going to be purchased by the state government, which would also pay for their installation, with the city governments in charge of providing services.

The homes were going to accommodate up to six people and were going to be deployed “in a matter of months,” Newsom said.

The Calmatters report said that the state ended up sending cash grants to the other cities, citing efficiency.

Although Sacramento has started building a tiny home community on Stockton Blvd. in conjunction with the state, it is only for 175 homes. The other 175 homes will be installed on Watt Avenue.

The other cities, while making advancements in getting tiny homes purchased and delivered, are not expected to have them fully installed anytime soon.

