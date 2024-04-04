How will Newsom fix California's budget shortfall? Plans emerge from negotiations

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators on Thursday released details of an early action plan they say will shave off $17 billion of the total shortfall, reflecting the urgency in California to address a budget deficit that could reach up to $73 billion.

The early action plan comes well before the May budget revision, which traditionally includes some of the first substantial agreements between California's legislators and governor. The administration said in a news release it expects a budget package with the $17 billion deficit plan to pass in both houses within two weeks.

What might be cut from California budget?

Though it leans heavily on expanding revenue sources, it also includes $3.6 billion in cuts to state government personnel funds, CalWORKS programs, a foreclosure and affordable housing assistance program and two climate initiatives. Delays extend to state intercity transit projects, a $500 million program to help schools build and improve kindergarten facilities, and assistance to counties to build bridge housing for those experiencing homelessness or mental and behavioral health challenges.

More: Calif. budget deficit: Health care worker wage hike, student financial aid in crosshairs

“We are able to meet this challenge thanks to our responsible fiscal stewardship over the past years, including record budget reserves of close to $38 billion," Newsom said in a news release. "There is still work to do as we finalize the budget and I look forward to the work ahead together to continue building the California of the future.”

California's financial blue skies in 2021 and 2022 are turning out to be significant resources for the state this year, as legislators and the governor intending to use half of the $38 billion reserve to cushion the blow. It marks the second consecutive year the state has grappled with a deficit.

Republicans have criticized Newsom over the large budget shortfall and the governor's false-start in March, but have previously called for an early action plan as have Democrats.

What is California's budget deficit?

Deficit estimates range between $38 and $73 billion, with the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office projecting a hole nearly twice as deep as the administrations'.

The depth of the deficit will be clearer following the end of tax season, when revenue from Californians’ income taxes will be incorporated into the equation. Though eyes are focused on where the state is in the red, the May Revise will also clarify which investments and funding promises lawmakers will see through.

What are the next steps?

The plan will head to the legislative budget committees next week before it hits the floor.

“Next up: The Senate will be developing our final action budget plan, which we’ll release later this Spring," said Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, D-North Coast. "It will be our roadmap to tackle the remaining budget deficit and adopting an overall state budget.”

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Newsom releases plan for budget shortfall, $3.6 billion in cuts