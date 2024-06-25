Newsom family will move to Marin County this summer, citing children’s education

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s family will relocate to Marin county this summer, his office confirmed. The governor will begin splitting his time between the wealthy coastal community and Sacramento.

The move, first reported by Politico, is to “ensure continuity in their children’s education,” according to a spokesperson for the governor, who also noted Newsom’s term ends in 2027. Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom have four children, the eldest of which will be entering high school in the fall.

Politico reported that Newsom’s eldest daughter will be attending The Branson School, a private high school in the tony Marin suburb of Ross, with an annual tuition of just under $60,000. The median household income in Ross is more than $250,000 and the median home price in the county is more than $1.6 million, nearly double California’s median home price of $900,000.

The first family will stay with relatives while in Marin and will keep their residence in the Sacramento suburbs, according to Newsom’s office. The governor and Siebel Newsom will overnight regularly in Sacramento while working, Newsom’s office said.