Newsom budget deal: Popular library state parks program likely will survive

A popular library program that allows free access to California state parks will likely survive through 2025, thanks to a $6.75 million infusion of general funds for the program included in a joint budget deal reached this weekend between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature.

The passes, available to be checked out at the Palm Springs Public Library and Coachella Valley branches of the Riverside County library system, eliminate parking fees at more than 200 popular parks statewide. Show one and you don't have to pay $10 to drive in and park at Anza Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs, or up to $30 at Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach, or $7 at the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca. And some branches, like the Palm Springs library, also have free daypacks on loan with maps, nature books, compasses, binoculars, whistles and more.

It's all part of a "wildly successful" partnership program between the state's parks and libraries, aimed at increasing access to the outdoors for low-income residents and others who often haven't visited wilderness and other parks in the past, including people of diverse backgrounds who may not have historically felt welcomed.

Julie Warren of the Palm Springs Public Library shows what is in a backpack full of items that can be checked out including books about state parks, binoculars, a compass and park passes in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023.

Since the start of the program, 33,000 California State Library Parks Passes have been placed in more than 1,100 public libraries, which reported that the passes are one of their most checked-out items. Funding for the program was slashed in earlier budget proposals this spring, but the parks foundation galvanized grassroots support and made its own push.

"We can confirm it is in the budget bill to be voted on by the legislature," said California state parks southern communication manager Jorge Moreno on Monday, who said the dollars would come from the state's general fund.

Free access to California state parks for everyone

Supporters were elated.

“We commend the Legislature and Governor for reaching an agreement to restore full funding for this highly effective and popular program providing free access to California state parks,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of the California State Parks Foundation, in a news release. “The California State Library Parks Pass is critical to our state’s goal of a healthier, more equitable California for All.”

Two related programs were already funded again to help fourth-graders and their families and people on limited incomes gain free access to state parks for a full year. A survey of people who used the library parks passes released in October found that 63% said cost was their main reason for not having visited state parks previously, and nearly 70% had income of $60,000 or less. A 2020 study by the Hispanic Access Foundation also found 55% of Latinos in California lack access to open space, compared to 36% of white residents.

“Admission fees or parking charges can be financially burdensome for many residents, particularly those with lower incomes,” said Norton. “The cost of entry can deter people from experiencing the natural wonders within these parks, thereby excluding them from the numerous physical and mental health benefits, educational opportunities, and recreational activities that these spaces offer. These initiatives bridge this gap and should be a priority.”

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California budget: Popular library state parks program likely to survive