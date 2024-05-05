Newsom announces record-breaking California tourism
(KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California’s tourism is at “an all-time high” on Sunday.
The governor posted a video on X at the top of the Golden Gate Bridge, leaving X users to believe he may also be Spiderman. Newsom declared unprecedented “record-breaking tourism numbers” occurred in 2023.
According to Governor Newsom, $150 billion of tourism was spent in California in 2023, which is the highest in the state’s history.
Newsom also posted on X on Tuesday that California’s population grew by more than 67,000 people. The population growth makes California the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to Newsom.
