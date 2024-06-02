Newsmaker Sunday: State Senator Andre Jacque

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by State Senator Andre Jacque to discuss his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District seat.

With the resignation of Congressman Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District seat is now open. There are four announced candidates for the opening; Kristin Lyerly, Tony Wied, Roger Roth, and Jacque.

