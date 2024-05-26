Newsmaker Sunday: Former Wisconsin Senator Roger Roth

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Tom Zalaski is joined by former Wisconsin Senator Roger Roth to discuss his run for the 8th Congressional District seat.

With the resignation of Congressman Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District seat is now open. There are four announced candidates for the opening; Kristin Lyerly, Andre Jacque, Tony Wied, and Roth.

