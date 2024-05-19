News from West Texas A&M University: student orientation, awards, more

It's been a busy week at West Texas A&M University, as the school moves from spring graduations to the summer sessions. For a full list of names and hometowns of those recently honored, see the WT newsroom website.

WT New Student Orientation sessions set to begin May 30-31

CANYON — West Texas A&M University New Student Orientation sessions will begin May 30 and 31 for incoming freshmen. Seven are scheduled through Aug. 19 and 20, and several sessions are already full.

“We are excited to welcome our incoming freshmen to WT during New Student Orientation. Our staff and student leaders have been busy preparing since January to introduce these new students to the campus, culture, traditions and family of WT,” said Amanda Lawson, senior director of orientation and academic success. The overnight programs introduce new students to the campus and community. All new freshmen are placed in small groups with a current student leader.

Families also can attend an informal social hour at 6:30 p.m. on the first day of each NSO at Sad Monkey Mercantile, 9800 Texas Highway 217, near the entrance of Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

To attend the sessions, interested students must visit wtamu.edu/nso to complete a pre-orientation information module and select a date. Up to 150 students can be accommodated at each session. Sessions are a day-and-a-half long and can either include all six of WT’s Colleges or three of the colleges at a time to offer students more flexibility in scheduling.

Upcoming NSO sessions will include:

May 30- 31 for all Colleges (full);

June 6-7 for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (full), Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering (full) and College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

June 13-14 for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences (full), Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences (full);

June 27-28 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engler College of Business, College of Engineering (full) and College of Nursing and Health Sciences (full);

July 18-19 for all Colleges; `

July 30-31 for Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and

Aug. 19-20 for all Colleges.

Online orientation sessions also are available for high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses through WT’s Pre-University Programs, and for students who wish to enroll temporarily before returning to their home institution.

Executive staff members of The Brand, a student publication of West Texas A&M University's Department of Agricultural Sciences, are Kristina Todd, from left, Paige Brandon, Brooklyn Spencer, Macy Downs and Lauren Fritzler.

Newest issue of The Brand, student-driven ag magazine, available now

CANYON — Consistency is the spotlight in the newest issue of The Brand, the annual publication of West Texas A&M University’s Department of Agricultural Sciences.

“Not only is consistency important in this edition of The Brand and storytelling in general, but consistency is important in life. We encouraged writers to remain diligent and consistent during this course. We feel these qualities lead to efficient prioritizing, ability to achieve milestones and greater confidence in the agriculture industry,” said Lauren Fritzler, The Brand’s editor and a senior agricultural media and communication major from Merino, Colorado.

The edition — which was unveiled during a May 10 brunch — will hit the mailboxes of Department of Agricultural Sciences donors and alumni this week and be posted online soon, said Dr. Tanner Robertson, adviser and associate professor of agricultural media and communication.

The spring 2024 edition features Bob Phipps, a man who represents the essence of a true agriculturist, embodying dedication, and generosity. This story traces his tracks from a Panhandle-Plains farm to an Amarillo townhome. Despite challenges such as childhood polio, Phipps’ resilience and commitment to farming never wavered, said Fritzler, who wrote the story. Over the years, he has sharpened his skills as a farmer and become renowned for his strategic approach to production agriculture. Phipps recently donated his collection of John Deere model tractors and memorabilia to the agriculture department.

Other stories highlight the “Texas” outdoor musical showcasing the deep roots in agriculture, the recent change in administration in the department, the 2024 national champion meat judging team, the generous Kuhlman land donation, and Benjamin Azamati, a 2023 graduate who now is an Olympic athlete.

In addition to Fritzler, the 2024 Brand executive staff members are creative director Macy Downs, a senior from Plains; advertising manager Kristina Todd, a senior from Wills Point; assistant editor Paige Brandon, a senior from Edgewood, New Mexico; and event and social media manager Brooklyn Spencer, a senior from Porter, Oklahoma, as well as numerous staff writers, including Lauryn Carroll-Mangum from Canyon; Rylee Finley from Amarillo; Caleb Frick from Amarillo; and Rylee Harris from Canyon.

Dr. Maxine De Butte is WT's first Twanna M. Powell Fellow and will receive a $50,000 award to further her research into the effects of psychiatric medications on developing brains.

WT psychology professor researching developing brains wins major fellowship

CANYON — A West Texas A&M University professor is the university’s first Twanna M. Powell Fellow and will receive a $50,000 award to further her research into the effects of psychiatric medications on developing brains.

Dr. Maxine De Butte was announced as a Powell Fellow during the University’s May 11 commencement ceremonies. De Butte is a professor of psychology and associate department head in the Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

“It is a great honor to be named the first Powell Fellow, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am,” De Butte said. “This award is a personal achievement, and it has inspired me to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new research avenues in clinical neuroscience.”

As a Powell Fellow, De Butte will receive $50,000, plus additional University resources, to use at her discretion to further her research into the possible cognitive effects adult psychiatric medications may have on pediatric patients, whose brains are still developing. She will use animal models for the studies.

West Texas A&M University's Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business recently recognized top students and community leaders at its annual symposium. Among those honored were outstanding graduate students: Sierra Kane, second from left, Emma Rector, Josh Correa and Emma Weinheimer. Also pictured is Dr. Robert Allen King, Wilder Professor of Business and associate dean of graduate business programs.

WT’s Engler College of Business recognizes community, student leaders

CANYON — Top business students and community leaders were honored at a recent year-end event held by West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. Nearly 100 Buffs were commended as outstanding students or inducted into honor societies ahead of the May 11 commencement ceremonies at the university.

“Our annual year-end symposium is a highlight of our academic calendar, celebrating the excellence and success of our students and showcasing their outstanding achievements across various disciplines within the college,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean. “Their accomplishments not only fill us with pride but also affirm the transformative power of education and their potential to make significant contributions to society. As they move forward into their futures, they carry with them our best wishes and the undeniable promise of greatness.”

Cristian Bustillos, a senior finance major from Muleshoe, was named outstanding undergraduate student. Sierra Kane, an MBA student from Amarillo, was named outstanding graduate student.

Seven undergraduates also were recognized as outstanding students across the several disciplines in the Engler College of Business:

Accounting: Shae’La McKinley, a senior from Canyon;

Computer Information Systems: Allison Hunter, a senior from Borger;

Economics: Christopher Brooks, a December graduate from Amarillo who’s now pursuing a master’s degree in finance and economics;

Finance: Chelsey Baca, a senior from Amarillo;

General Business: Daniella Ramos, a senior from Amarillo;

Management: Blake Wilson, a senior from Lamar, Colorado; and

Marketing: Aubry Johnson, a senior from Amarillo.

Four graduate students also were honored as outstanding students:

Computer Information Systems and Business Analytics: Josh Correa from Amarillo;

MBA: Mehrdad Samimi from Karaj, Iran;

Finance and Economics: Emma Rector from Friona; and

Professional Accounting: Emma Weinheimer from Groom.

Abdullat also presented significant community leaders with special awards, and student leadership awards were presented to outstanding members of various organizations, along with multiple other honors, which can be found online on the WT news site.

Jamie Crandall, a May graduate in nursing from Earth, is pinned by her sister, Heather Sauer, a registered nurse, during the annual pinning ceremony for West Texas A&M University's Laura and Joe Street School of Nursing. Also pictured are Katie Spear, second from left, instructor of nursing, and Laura Reyher, Baptist Community Services Professor of Rural Health.

50th Class of WT nurses celebrated at annual pinning ceremony

CANYON — The 50th class of West Texas A&M University nurses officially was welcomed to the profession in a special pre-commencement observance.

WT’s Laura and Joe Street School of Nursing’s annual pinning ceremony — held May 10 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus — recognized 60 students graduated May 11.

Alumni from the first class of WT nurses also attended the ceremony, including former Texas First Lady Anita Thigpen Perry, a WT Distinguished Alumna.

Pinning ceremonies are an opportunity to recognize the students’ hard work and dedication in their clinicals and in classwork, marking the transition from student to nurse, said Dr. Holly Jeffries, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “WT’s pin is one of the most striking, and it’s worn with pride by those who earn it,” Jeffreys said. “By presenting these pins, professional nurses warmly welcome graduates into the profession of nursing, and WT alumni welcome these graduates into the ever-growing family of WT nursing graduates.”

Of the 61 graduates, all but six will remain in the area in jobs across the Texas Panhandle, said Dr. Collette Loftin, interim head of the Street School of Nursing. Additionally, many will return to WT to begin work on graduate degrees. Students take the Nightingale Pledge, named for Florence Nightingale, known as the mother of modern nursing.

Kyndra Andres, right, a junior management major from Abilene, encourages West Texas A&M University students to place bids in a silent auction raising funds for Hope Lives Here.

WT business students raise thousands for wildfire relief, other charities

CANYON — West Texas A&M University business students raised more than $13,000 for Panhandle-area charities, including several agencies connected to the historic wildfires that tore through the area in March.

Students were assigned to run a philanthropic project for the Leadership and Teamwork course taught by Dr. Kelly Davis McCauley, associate and Engler Professor of Management in the Department of Management, Marketing and General Business in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The College made matching donations through funds made available by the historic $80 million donation from the late Dr. Paul Engler and his foundation. The 24 students were allowed to select charities that were meaningful to them. The lineup included the Hope and Healing Place, Hartley Fire and EMS, Hope Lives Here, Kids Inc., and the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

Among the fundraising tactics used by the students were obtaining goods and services from local businesses for silent auctions on campus and online; bake sales; dodgeball and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments; and direct solicitations of donations.

