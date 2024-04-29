News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers
The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from April 15 to 20.
First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller
Byesville
103 N. Tenth St.; Carlee Lonnie and Julie A Grewell Carlee; Black Philip Drew; 4/16/2024; $170,000
260 S. Third St.; Taylor Timmy and McKenna Todd; Jackson Angela R; 4/16/2024; $155,000
Cambridge
1206 Portland Ave.; Portnick Pamela; Stillion Tyler C; 4/16/2024; $189,000
550 Steubenville Ave.; Sunny Market LLC; McGilton Lloyd A Jr and Brenda L; 4/18/2024; $150,000
515 Whitaker Ave.; Langley Shelby S; Dixon, Carmella; 4/16/2024; $89,500
1207 Highland Ave.; Smith Charles A; Nicolozakes Hubal Laura; 4/18/2024; $83,000
Jackson Township
60969 Southgate Road; Eagle 3 Logistics LLC; SJY Holdings LLC; 4/15/2024; $337,000
10156; 10166 Catalpa St.; Colvin Lee; Slifko Earl and Ashley; 4/16/2024; $131,000
Liberty Township
No address listed, Main St.; Mast Paul M and Benjamin M; Off Road Feed Supply LLC; 4/15/2024; $18,000
Monroe Township
72895 Irish Ridge Road; Schwartz Stuart; Patrick James C; 4/16/2024; $400,000
Oxford Township
65130 Batesville Road; Rockhold Howard Marshall and Debra Sue; Connor Brian K and Beth Ann; 4/16/2024; $49,500
Richland Township
298 Hickory Lane; MWCD Shook Todd G and Beth J; MWCD Cunningham Roger and Kimberl; 4/18/2024; $327,500
Spencer Township
No address listed, Crane Run Road; Miller Leon and Regina; Weaver James M; 4/19/2024; $225,000
Valley Township
No address listed, Miller Road; Ball Charles E and Rose M; Ball Theda Pearl; 4/18/2024; $8,000
Westland Township
3752 Holmes Road; McCoy Austin R and Tara N; Degenhart Richard B and Stephanie Leah Mattern; 4/16/2024; $345,000
Wills Township
18311 Easton Road; Wells Daniel and Tara; Laramie Rentals LLC; 4/16/2024; $35,000
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public records: Guernsey County, Ohio, property transfers