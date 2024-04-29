News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers

The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from April 15 to 20.

First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller

Byesville

103 N. Tenth St.; Carlee Lonnie and Julie A Grewell Carlee; Black Philip Drew; 4/16/2024; $170,000

260 S. Third St.; Taylor Timmy and McKenna Todd; Jackson Angela R; 4/16/2024; $155,000

Cambridge

1206 Portland Ave.; Portnick Pamela; Stillion Tyler C; 4/16/2024; $189,000

550 Steubenville Ave.; Sunny Market LLC; McGilton Lloyd A Jr and Brenda L; 4/18/2024; $150,000

515 Whitaker Ave.; Langley Shelby S; Dixon, Carmella; 4/16/2024; $89,500

1207 Highland Ave.; Smith Charles A; Nicolozakes Hubal Laura; 4/18/2024; $83,000

Jackson Township

60969 Southgate Road; Eagle 3 Logistics LLC; SJY Holdings LLC; 4/15/2024; $337,000

10156; 10166 Catalpa St.; Colvin Lee; Slifko Earl and Ashley; 4/16/2024; $131,000

Liberty Township

No address listed, Main St.; Mast Paul M and Benjamin M; Off Road Feed Supply LLC; 4/15/2024; $18,000

Monroe Township

72895 Irish Ridge Road; Schwartz Stuart; Patrick James C; 4/16/2024; $400,000

Oxford Township

65130 Batesville Road; Rockhold Howard Marshall and Debra Sue; Connor Brian K and Beth Ann; 4/16/2024; $49,500

Richland Township

298 Hickory Lane; MWCD Shook Todd G and Beth J; MWCD Cunningham Roger and Kimberl; 4/18/2024; $327,500

Spencer Township

No address listed, Crane Run Road; Miller Leon and Regina; Weaver James M; 4/19/2024; $225,000

Valley Township

No address listed, Miller Road; Ball Charles E and Rose M; Ball Theda Pearl; 4/18/2024; $8,000

Westland Township

3752 Holmes Road; McCoy Austin R and Tara N; Degenhart Richard B and Stephanie Leah Mattern; 4/16/2024; $345,000

Wills Township

18311 Easton Road; Wells Daniel and Tara; Laramie Rentals LLC; 4/16/2024; $35,000

