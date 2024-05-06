News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers

The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from April 22 to 26.

First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller

Adams Township

65578 Mathews Road; Stillion Tyler C and Shelby L; Yerian Earnest L and Deborah S; 4/25/2024; $270,000

64534 Bobs Run Road; Farley Nathaniel B; 5m Rentals No 3 LLC; 4/26/2024; $89,900

Cambridge

319 N. Seventh St.; Carrico Randy C and Sue Ellen; Mussio John King; 4/24/2024; $257,277

719 Harrison Ave.; Schwartz Stuart; Semke Ellis E; 4/25/2024; $125,000

531 Marietta Ave.; Barlow David and Stephanie; Barlow Michael; 4/22/2024; $29,220

Cambridge Township

9501 Bottle Lane; Arandes Corporation; Bennett Jeanie A (Trustee); 4/26/2024; $111,000

Knox Township

68100 Hopewell Road; Malik Abdus Salam; Mcgath Debera L; 4/24/2024; $654,000

5755 Partridge Trap Road; Mits Gerald and Sandra; Dziak Deana M; 4/25/2024; $100,000

Liberty Township

69550 Tyner Road; Dean Harold R and Ronnie E; Dean Roger E; 4/22/2024; $4,000

Monroe Township

75959 Vandalia Lane; Ickes Jon E; Nice Michael A and Cynthia L; 4/24/2024; $23,000

Oxford Township

No address listed - Hereford Road; Charnigo Daniel and Erin; Eckert Stephen C and Kim L; 4/23/2024; $13,000

Richland Township

321 Locust Lane; Warga III Philip R and Melissa J Warga; MWCD Riesbeck Richard L and; 4/22/2024; $580,000

57873 Salem Road; Winland Kaci and Derek; Conner Timothy E and Kim; 4/22/2024; $305,000

No address listed - Lashley Road; Wheeler Brett A and Evelyn M Scherer; Mits Gerald E and Sandra K; 4/25/2024; $45,000

Spencer Township

No address listed - Crane Run Road; Talpa Gabrial; Bruner Land Company Inc; 4/24/2024; $33,900

Westland Township

57676 West Road; Buddenhagen Joshua; Smith Ethan; 4/26/2024; $60,000

No address listed - Sugar Grove Road; Kirkpatrick Robert L; Schmittler Clyde and Beverly; 4/23/2024; $30,000

Wheeling Township

No address listed - Little Indian Road; Mits Gerald and Sandra; Dziak Deana M; 4/25/2024; $100,000

76552 Zion Road; Raber Hardwood LLC; Green Kathleen A; 4/23/2024; $96,800

4760 Bird Road; Conner Michael T and Rachael A; Greene Robert E and Billie K; 4/23/2024; $92,500

