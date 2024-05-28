News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers
The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from May 13 to 17.
First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller
Adams Township
No address listed - College Hill Road; Hudson Jonathan W; Powers John P and Glenda J; 5/17/2024; $1,000
Byesville
281 S. Fourth St.; Misock Judy; Anderson Rodney W and Loretta A; 5/13/2024; $275,000
211 S. Seventh St; Anderson Rodney and Loretta; Patten Enterprises LLC; 5/13/2024; $174,900
232; 234 Euclid Ave.; Hogan II Donald D and Cynthia D Hogan; Ball Theda P; 5/15/2024; $165,000
Cambridge
612 Steubenville Ave.; The Board of County Commissioners Guernsey County; Baker Leasing LLC; 5/13/2024; $400,000
1560 Quail Hollow Drive; Leppla Taylor and Holly; Allen Brian K and Vickie Lee; 5/13/2024; $242,900
440 N. Seventh St.; Morris Erik J and Shaelynn D Erman; Wilson, Megan; 5/15/2024; $166,900
1508 Brenton Road; Schaub McKenzie Jean and Trevor Kirkland; Leppla Taylor P; 5/13/2024; $163,000
423 S. Seventh St.; Buck Mckenna; McCauley Clay M; 5/17/2024; $93,000
810 Garfield Ave.; Lacroix Charles and Melissa; Aldo Res LLC; 5/13/2024; $43,500
222 Cambridge St.; Lacey Shane M; Wilson Allen Jeffery Jr; 5/15/2024; $4,000
Cambridge Township
64197 Morrison Road; McCauley Kaylee and Clay; Novick Alisha E and Caitlyn N Lander; 5/16/2024; $255,000
10547 Rock Hill Road; Smith Ethan K and Hailee; Conner Carol L; 5/17/2024; $243,000
Center Township
64725 Sundew Road; Taylor Laural S; Sherrard Kayla M; 5/15/2024; $164,000
Jackson Township
No address listed - Vocational Road; Lincoln Lands LLC; Stewart William C; 5/16/2024; $80,000
Millwood Township
60588 Frankfort Road; Detweiler James M; Detweiler Joseph M; 5/17/2024; $123,700
Valley Township
10092 Pleasant Road; Wiggins Karen A; Hoops Ruth A; 5/16/2024; $65,000
Washington Township
18063; 18081 Sligo Road; Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC and Waymond Rubel; Rubel Waymond L and Carol A; 5/17/2024; $610,000
Westland Township
5215 High Hill Road; McDowell Abbigaile and Steven; Morris William Dale; 5/13/2024; $237,800
Wheeling Township
No address listed - Standing Rock Road; Country Side Stone LLC and Bama Woodlands LLC; Capstone Holding Co; 5/17/2024; $313,511
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public records: Guernsey County, Ohio, property transfers