News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers

The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from May 13 to 17.

First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller

Adams Township

No address listed - College Hill Road; Hudson Jonathan W; Powers John P and Glenda J; 5/17/2024; $1,000

Byesville

281 S. Fourth St.; Misock Judy; Anderson Rodney W and Loretta A; 5/13/2024; $275,000

211 S. Seventh St; Anderson Rodney and Loretta; Patten Enterprises LLC; 5/13/2024; $174,900

232; 234 Euclid Ave.; Hogan II Donald D and Cynthia D Hogan; Ball Theda P; 5/15/2024; $165,000

Cambridge

612 Steubenville Ave.; The Board of County Commissioners Guernsey County; Baker Leasing LLC; 5/13/2024; $400,000

1560 Quail Hollow Drive; Leppla Taylor and Holly; Allen Brian K and Vickie Lee; 5/13/2024; $242,900

440 N. Seventh St.; Morris Erik J and Shaelynn D Erman; Wilson, Megan; 5/15/2024; $166,900

1508 Brenton Road; Schaub McKenzie Jean and Trevor Kirkland; Leppla Taylor P; 5/13/2024; $163,000

423 S. Seventh St.; Buck Mckenna; McCauley Clay M; 5/17/2024; $93,000

810 Garfield Ave.; Lacroix Charles and Melissa; Aldo Res LLC; 5/13/2024; $43,500

222 Cambridge St.; Lacey Shane M; Wilson Allen Jeffery Jr; 5/15/2024; $4,000

Cambridge Township

64197 Morrison Road; McCauley Kaylee and Clay; Novick Alisha E and Caitlyn N Lander; 5/16/2024; $255,000

10547 Rock Hill Road; Smith Ethan K and Hailee; Conner Carol L; 5/17/2024; $243,000

Center Township

64725 Sundew Road; Taylor Laural S; Sherrard Kayla M; 5/15/2024; $164,000

Jackson Township

No address listed - Vocational Road; Lincoln Lands LLC; Stewart William C; 5/16/2024; $80,000

Millwood Township

60588 Frankfort Road; Detweiler James M; Detweiler Joseph M; 5/17/2024; $123,700

Valley Township

10092 Pleasant Road; Wiggins Karen A; Hoops Ruth A; 5/16/2024; $65,000

Washington Township

18063; 18081 Sligo Road; Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC and Waymond Rubel; Rubel Waymond L and Carol A; 5/17/2024; $610,000

Westland Township

5215 High Hill Road; McDowell Abbigaile and Steven; Morris William Dale; 5/13/2024; $237,800

Wheeling Township

No address listed - Standing Rock Road; Country Side Stone LLC and Bama Woodlands LLC; Capstone Holding Co; 5/17/2024; $313,511

