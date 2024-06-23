News of public records: Guernsey County property transfers

The following are property transfers recorded in Guernsey County from June 10 to 14.

First name indicates the buyer; second name represents the seller

Cambridge

900 N. Tenth St.; Ware Warren Christopher and Jennifer; Johnson Cale M and Molly S; 6/13/2024; $294,500

213 N. Eighth St.; Yerian Jordan; Monster Investments LLC; 6/11/2024; $208,230

2086 Central Ave.; Wilkins Ronald G; Tittle Buffington E; 6/11/2024; $85,000

818 Foster Ave.; Milligan David C; Gibson James L and Trudy Lane; 6/10/2024; $75,000

113 Jefferson Ave.; Lehotay Thomas M and Michelle L; Medina David; 6/13/2024; $40,000

2265 North Ave.; Burns Reagan; Keith Homer and Ann M; 6/12/2024; $26,650

Cambridge Township

63119 Dunning Lane; Eisenman John; Riley Kevin D and Teresa A; 6/10/2024; $86,500

Cumberland

741 N. Cambridge St.; Perry William and Dolores; Leister Deborah L; 6/11/2024; $239,900

Jackson Township

59661 Country Club Road; Green Jeffrey N and Nancy L; Green Randall L and Deborah Sue; 6/12/2024; $170,000

Millwood Township

114, 116, 118 Main St.; Hayes Gracie M; Nealey Timothy D and Cara A; 6/11/2024; $149,000

Monroe Township

75959 Vandalia Lane; Jones Michaela; Androsik Martin J; 6/13/2024; $5,000

75959 Vandalia Lane; Criswell Michele L; Kreider Eric W and Margaret J; 6/11/2024; $5,000

Oxford Township

No address listed - Oxford Road; Blomgren Caleb and Courtney; Hamric Aeriel P and Justin E; 6/13/2024; $15,000

Richland Township

57655, 57665, 57667, 57669 Pelican Lane; Witt Christopher J and Vanessa G; Wirth Caleb; 6/11/2024; $107,000

Spencer Township

6486 Perrys Den Road; Bender William and Barbara A Bricker Bender; Fawcett Travis and Christine; 6/11/2024; $450,000

55328 Red Lane Road; Closkey Shane; Closkey Shane and Luke Hopkin; 6/13/2024; $27,600

Washington Township

72983 Grapevine Road; Kimble Eric, Raber Randy, Perkowski Thomas (Trustees); Paden Jennifer D; 6/11/2024; $189,068

No address listed - Grapevine Road; Kimble Eric and Randy Raber and Thomas Perkowski (Trustees); Johnson Lydia M; 6/11/2024; $21,008

Westland Township

No address listed - Whitney Road; Sharp Thomas C and Heather R; Schlabach Dalen; 6/11/2024; $180,000

