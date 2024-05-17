News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from May 6 to 10.

May 6

Warren Township Community Center, 3986 NE New Cumberland Road, Mineral City. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration. Observed a very high reading of the sanitizing solution in use. Time and temperature controlled for safety foods were not hot held at the proper temperature for an hour. Burgers registered between 125 F and 128 F.

Giant Eagle #4016, 11031 NE Ohio 212, Bolivar. The person in charge of the deli section was unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing the deli slicer. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and concentration in the meat section. Observed failed test (test strips showed no reading and thermometer showed 115 F) of the sanitized solution prepared in the three-compartment sink in the meat section.

May 7

Rosalie's Restaurant, 989 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. Follow-up inspection. Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) for the cooled-through ice food in the kitchen.

Mr. Hibachi Japanese Grill, 111 W. Third St., Dover. Follow-up inspection. Observed employees improperly washing hands before engaging in food preparation and working with clean food equipment. Multiple employees washed their hands in water at the handwashing sink but did not use hand soap.

Steineck's Bakery, 8441 S. High St., Mineral City. Observed ground coffee uncovered and unprotected. Chlorine sanitizing solution at a very high concentration once tested with the chlorine test strips.

May 8

Tuscarawas Valley Elementary School, 2637 Tusky Valley Road NE, Zoarville. Improper storage of sanitizer bottles above the oranges on the food prep sink. Observed food preparation on an absorbent, colored and hard-to-clean and sanitize wood table.

Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Food and Nutrition, 659 Boulevard St., Dover. In the walk-in cooler, an opened package of shredded cheddar cheese had been marked with March 27. Pasta salad prepared on site had not been date-marked to indicate the date or day it was to be used, sold, or discarded.

May 9

Moose Family Center, 418 N. Main St., Uhrichsville. Observed dirt and mold accumulation on the interior of the ice machine.

