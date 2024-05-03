News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from April 15 to 26.

April 15

Village Garden, 102 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. Improper storage of chemical and sanitizer materials nearby food and single-use articles.

Sibley Mart, 715 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. The handwashing sink is not easily accessible.

April 16

Cross Caffe, 201 NW Second St., Strasburg. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time and temperature-controlled for safety (TCS) foods (squeezed sauces prepared at the facility) are not properly date marked.

April 18

Soul Sisters Cafe, 395 Main St., Zoar. Observed utensils contacting TCS food not cleaned every four hours.

Tienda Aracely LLC, 810 N.Tiscarawas Ave., Dover. The chocolate frozen bananas were not provided an allergen declaration. The chocolate-covered frozen bananas contained peanuts, and in addition, the chocolate also contained milk and soy.

Bell Stores #36/Subway #37, 11141 Ohio 800, Magnolia. (Subway) Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and concentration (test strips indicated low sanitizer concentration when tested).

Lighthouse Bistro, 9280 Atwood Lake Road NE, Mineral City. Direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed. Inadequate air gap from ice maker drain lines.

April 19

Dough CO, 681 Dover Road, Sugarcreek. Follow-up inspection. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device was observed on the coffee machine water line

April 22

Taco Bell, 5275 E. State Road, Newcomerstown. Observed live ants at the time of inspection in the dining area of the facility. Discussed with the person in charge(PIC). The PIC is aware of the situation and a ticket has been submitted for pest control to provide service.

April 23

Speedway #6243, 225 S. Wooster Ave., Dover. Observed accumulation of food debris on the self-service pizza tongs and in the tongs' holder. The PIC was not sure about the last time those surfaces were cleaned.

April 25

Save A Lot #21691, 426 Trenton Ave., Uhrichsville. Observed charcoal lighter fluid stored above pickles, chips and food items in a retail area.

Zoar Market, 9466 Ohio 212, Bolivar. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature (120 F), and low concentration (100 parts per million).

Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #112, 895 Commercial Parkway, Dover. Observed improper cooling of TCS foods. After almost two hours, the two pans of sausage gravy had cooled to approximately 117 F, and 122 F. Observed improper hot-holding of TCS foods. In the hot-holding unit, the beef roast was hot-holding at 128 F, the mashed potatoes at 130 F, and the cheese potatoes at 131 F.

Giant Eagle #4016, 11031 NE Ohio 212, Bolivar. TCS foods are not being cold-held at the proper temperature.

