News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from March 18 to 22.

March 18

Taqueria Lopez #2, 304 E. Iron Ave., Dover. The handwashing sink is not accessible. Hot water capacity is not sufficient. Person in charge not able to connect the commercial plug to generate hot water. A follow-up is necessary to ensure that hot water is available.

March 19

Dollar General Store #7665, 102 Andreas Drive, Sugarcreek. Follow-up inspection. Hydrogen peroxide and rubbing alcohol stored above food items.

Trinity Hospital Twin City Cafeteria, 819 N. First St., Dennison. There is no approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system at the dual tower coffee machine near the ice machine.

March 20

Wendy's, 110 Morris Crossing Ave., Newcomerstown. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at the three-compartment sink at approximately 55 F. A quaternary ammonium compound solution shall have a minimum temperature of 75 F.

Campesino's Grill, 1170 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. Follow-up inspection. There is an insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet of the fountain ice bin in the kitchen.

March 22

Tienda La Favorita, 119 S. Wooster Ave., Dover. Packaged cheeses were stored directly adjacent to and lying on top of packages of raw sausage. Packaged tortillas were stored directly adjacent to and touching cartons of raw shell eggs.

Tienda La Bendicion LLC, 211 S. Wooster Ave., Dover. Raw sausage was stored above the produce. Packaged baked goods containing wheat were not provided labels or declarations of allergens.

