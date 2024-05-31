News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from May 20 to 24.

May 21

Hog Heaven Dover, 6557 Columbia Road NW, Dover. Observed multiple sealed cans with dents along the seam, or large dents along the side of the can. Observed the macaroni and cheese hot-holding at approximately 126 F, the mashed potatoes at 127 F, and the chili at 130 F. Time and temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods are to be held at or above 135 F while hot-holding. In the food preparation cooler, the buffalo-buttermilk marinade was holding at approximately 51 F. In the walk-in cooler, foods such as diced tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and pulled pork were held at 44 F. TCS foods are to be held at or below 41 F while cold-holding. Operation is reusing bulk hot sauce containers and bulk liquid butter containers for storage of wing sauces. The containers can not be easily cleaned. Observed baked beans to be stored in a damaged plastic container with multiple breaks.

Over the Rail Diner, 221 Grant St., Dennison. The Bunn Coffee Maker has been plumbed into the main water line since the previous inspection. No backflow prevention device was observed.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3020 N. Wooster Ave., Dover. In the small prep-cooler, observed the grilled onions and bacon cold-holding at approximately 60 F. Observed an air temperature in the cooler at approximately 61 F. In the two-door prep cooler, observed the shredded lettuce at approximately 45 F, and the sliced tomatoes shredded cheese at 46 F. Shredded cheese that had been marked to be used, sold, or discarded by April 26 had not yet been discarded.

May 22

Dutch Host Inn, 1021 Dover Road, Sugarcreek. Observed raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food.

