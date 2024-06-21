News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from June 10 to 14.

June 10

The Drunken Uncle Bar and Grill, 4995 Railroad St., Mineral City. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution of the bar is at incorrect concentration, and/or water hardness. The ice machine's inner tube is unclean.

Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar, 300 Yant St., Bolivar. The cream cheese was not properly discarded when required.

El Pueblito Mexican Cuisine, 1102 N. Water St., Uhrichsville. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Rice is hot held at approximately 120 F and salsa at approximately 50 F. Sliced tomatoes, pico de gallo, and rice is not properly date marked. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials are not properly labeled. Numerous flies in the facility as well as maggots below the mechanical dishwasher.

June 11

Park Village Southside, 1019 Oldtown Valley Road, New Philadelphia. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials are not properly labeled.

McDonald's Restaurant #11156, 11123 NE Ohio 212, Bolivar. Ketchup, mustard and ice bins are without a lid. Dried onions have passed the expiration date.

Shoney's Restaurant #329973, 881 Commercial Parkway, Dover. Follow-up inspection. Spray bottles containing cleaners and sanitizers are stored directly adjacent to pitchers with tea. Use of broken and cracked food containers and lids.

June 12

Wendy's, 11031 Fair Oaks Road, Bolivar. A fan was placed on the stored potatoes. The chili was reheated and still at 138 F in three hours. Ranch sauce, spicy chili ranch, blue cheese, cheddar cheese cold held at more than 50 F.

June 13

Bellstores #133, 201 W. Ohio Ave., Dover. The nozzles of the milk and half-and-half dispenser are unclean.

June 14

Loose Caboose, 122 Factory St., Sugarcreek. A bottle of degreaser was stored above the three-compartment sink.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Public records: Tuscarawas County, Ohio, restaurant inspections