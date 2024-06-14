News of public record: Tuscarawas County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Tuscarawas County Health Department from June 3 to 7.

June 3

McDonald's of Strasburg, 607 S. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. The piercing part of the can opener and the orange juice dispenser are unclean. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at low concentration. Time and temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods (fish filet) not being hot held at the proper temperature. TCS foods (orange juice) not being cold held at the proper temperature. Ready-to-eat, TCS foods (lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, pickles) were not properly discarded when required.

Cadiz Pike Inn, 7392 SE Ohio 250, Dennison. Observed meat loaf stored in cooler bearing no date marking. Observed sliced ham with the date marking of May 8 stored in the refrigerator. Observed chicken noodle soup stored in walk-in cooler bearing date of 5/12/2024.

June 4

Lucille's Lunch Stand, 400 Center St., Dennison. Observed Cottage Foods (Buckeyes and Red Hard Candy) not properly labeled per Ohio Cottage Food Laws in the retail area. Observed raw eggs stored on the top shelf of the refrigerator in the back storage room. Observed ranch dressing that was made in the facility bearing no date marking.

Crossroads Restaurant, 11141 NE Ohio 800, Magnolia. The person in charge (PIC) is not ensuring proper cooling. Observed Jello food tray stored unwrapped and fries next to fryer without a lid. TCS foods at the buffet (bacon, sweet and sour sauce, cheddar cheese, boiled eggs, ham) are not being cold held at the proper temperature.

June 5

Discount Drug Mart #52, 3015 N. Wooster Ave., Dover. Packaged hard-boiled eggs were stored adjacent to and below packaged raw shell eggs.

The Canal Street Diner, 157 SE Canal Ave., Bolivar. PIC did not ensure employees were properly maintaining the temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage. TCS foods (double stored containers in the prep cooler tomatoes and cheddar cheese) are not being cold held at the proper temperature (at 58 F, 59 F). Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods (milk and butter prepared in the facility) are not properly date-marked.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Public records: Tuscarawas County, Ohio, restaurant inspections