News of public record: Restaurant inspections from Muskingum County

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, between May 27 to June 5.

May 31

The Corner Pub Sports Bar & Grill LLC, 1335 Linden Ave., Zanesville. A build-\up of food residue was observed on the fry press and slicer. A bag of shredded cheese was observed in the walk-in cooler with significant mold buildup.

June 4

Angry Bull Saloon, 1406 Linden Ave., Zanesville. There is mold buildup on the inside of the ice machine.

For further information on inspection reports or to view detailed reports visit https://www.zmchd.org.

