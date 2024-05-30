News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

May 13

639 Charles Hayhurst to Matthew Snoots and Beth Barrett, 955 Lodge Road, Norwich, $225,000

640 Bryan and Robert Keim, Kevin Mullett to Matthew and Ruby Miller, 20.007 acres, Dietrick Hill Road, Philo, $120,000

641 Dylan Moeglin to Andrea Ross and Garrett Bradley, 3595 Lincoln St., Roseville, $134,330

642 Karen Berelsman to Dale Shaver, 481 Longview Ave., Zanesville, $255,000

643 Dale Shaver to Mark and Stephanie Spillman, .46 acre, 2067 Stonington Way, Zanesville, $50,500

644 Richard Gordin to Brianna and Zachariah Clapper, 301 Skyline Drive, Zanesville, $280,000

May 14

645 KSS Holdings Company LLC, DBA to Suntoke Properties, to Brandon Alexander, 344 Bailey St., Zanesville, $500

646 Christopher Courtney Sowers to Michelle and Tony Price Sr., 553 Taylor St., Zanesville, $187,500

647 Zekiel McVey to Jeanna Mitchell, 5101 Llewellyn Road, Roseville, $372,000

648 Howard Bailey to Kody and Kaleigh McManes, 140 Corwin Ave., Zanesville, $40,000

649 Robert Weber to Red Door Professional Solutions LLC, 2117 Wilmer St., Zanesville, $130,000

650 Julie Guthrie and Dean Metry to Thomas and Sherri Badertscher, 102 Eastview Drive, New Concord, $355,000

651 Tammy Smith and Sherri Cheney to Jason and Kandee Dille, 1107 Military Road, Zanesville, $209,000

652 Chad and Michelle Crawford to Alex Warne and Reagan Spires, 1629 Bluff St., Zanesville, $156,000

653 Joel Henning to Tabitha Bryan, 3740 Cannelville Road, Roseville, $25,000

654 Leona Manogg to Hayley Settles, 723 Shelby St., Zanesville, $120,000

655 Michael and Brittany Hill to Shelter Investments LLC, 319 Luck Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

656 Lorrine Wilson to Timothy and Heather Vedder, Lot 1, Paxton Lane, Zanesville, $67,500

May 15

657 Terry Neal to Christopher and Courtney Sowers, 1401 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $300,000

658 KBK Holdings LLC to MKJG Holdings LLC, 556 Glendale Ave., 2002 and 2008 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $370,000

659 Ty and Denita Hursey to Robey Bates and Angel Harper, 10640 Main St., Norwich, $194,222

660 Schlabach Builders Ltd. to Terrence and Pamela Tiberio, 3480 Jamestown Drive, Zanesville, $360,000

661 Jeffrey Hoover to Kevin Miller Jr., 484 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $240,000

662 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to Eli Gregg and Deanna S. Overly, 1228 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $134,500

663 Joseph and Stacy Wolfe to Rodney and James Carpenter, James Finsel, 5.35 acres, Houts Road, New Concord, $20,500

May 16

664 Michael Norris to P Karis Company LLC, 713 Lee St., Zanesville, $51,500

665 Logan and Kenneth Bishop Jr. to Taylor Stottsberry, 77 Grandview Ave., Zanesville, $255,000

666 Robert and Jill Gavin to Hazen Properties LLC, 8315 Old River Road, Philo, $295,000

667 JJ Detweiler Enterprises Inc. to Michael Richardson, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Getz Farm Subdivision, Sunflower Road, New Concord, $64,000

668 Harmeet and Shyamal Bastola to Russell and Susan Michel, 3520 Penny Lane, Zanesville, $44,000

669 Centre Equipment Corporation to John and Erin Lang, 0 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $57,000

670 Travis Morris to Robyn and John Gunsalus, 1055 West Union Road, Norwich, $325,000

671 Craig Johnson to Morris and Pamela Gayheart, 4 West Fourth St., Frazeysburg, $52,700

672 Ralph and Jennifer Collins to Johnathon Beach, 4570 Red Bud Road, Dresden, $220,000

673 BM Palmer Ogunniran to Mitchell Norris, 615 Pershing Road, Zanesville, $15,000

May 17

674 Richard McCormack to Hunter Lance LLC, 0 Hewitt Road, Nashport, $320,000

675 TKB Enterprises LLC to Hartley Rental Properties, 15 Depot St., New Concord, $189,900

676 Valerie Smith to Kathleen Frederico, 905 West Union Road, Norwich, $55,000

677 Good Samaritan Medical Center of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity to Coco Brothers LLC, .174 acre, New Survey, Maple Avenue, Zanesville, $60,000

678 Rhoda Wheeler to Asiah and Jacob Murphy, 3465 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville, $253,000

679 Connie Lyon to Elaine and Floyd Dotson Jr., 5975 Saltillo Road, Roseville, $25,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

May 13

E510 Jeffrey and Glenda Bryan to Keith Bryan, 2305 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo

E511 James Edwards to James Edwards, 365 Sheridan St., Zanesville, 6649 and 6655 McCaslin Road, Nashport

E512 Dixie Hennessey to Scott Hennessey, 225 Pierce St., Zanesville

E513 I&O and Y Inc. to ZMF LLC, 60 West Main St., New Concord

E514 Mary Grant to Frederic Grant III, 3450 Riverside Airport Road, Zanesville

E515 Douglas Roberts to Jesse Roberts, 3421 North River Road, Zanesville

E516 Corrina Davis to Dean Davis, 3860 Valley View Road, Zanesville

E517 Todd and Bethany Harris to Devin Jones, 598 Dryden Road, Zanesville

E518 Betty Maxwell to Debra Dingey, 528 Main St., Philo

E519 James Haehnlen to Lynne Sprague, Part Lot 154, Blairmont #3, Winding Way, Zanesville

E520 Jane Payne to Steven Hardbarger, 9315 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell

May 14

E521 Wilbur and Sari Staggers to Nathan Evans, TR, 9685 Sidle Road, Nashport

E522 Pentecostal Church of God Ohio District Board of Newton Township Trustees to Muskingum County Ohio, Lot 87, Beem City, First Addition, Third Street, Newton Township

E523 Patricia Weber to Robert Weber, 2117 Wilmer St., Zanesville

E524 Jerry Williams to Karen Williams, 1805 Adams Lane, Zanesville

May 15

E525 Michelle Perdue to Michelle and David Purdue, 1404 National Way, Zanesville

E526 Wayne and Christy Campbell to 4TC Properties LLC, 801 Jackson St. and 1224 Keen St., Zanesville

E527 Dana and Tina Smith to Cindy Smith1550 Lower Bloomfield Road, New Concord

E528 Carl Dotson to Carl Dotson, 1300 Meadow Farm Church Road, Zanesville

E529 Michael Rockwell to Richard and Lillie Rockwell, 3.55 acres, Ridgley Road, Mount Perry

E530 Belinda Murphy to Angela Barkhurst and Jennifer Clifton, 2945 Hidden Mound Drive, Zanesville

E531 Dale Osborn to Troy Wylie, 490 Gray St., Zanesville

E532 Jill and William Sims Jr. to Jill Sims, 2484 Coopermill Road, Zanesville

E533 Mary Dunn to Anne Troendly, 2815 S. Lawndale Place, Zanesville

E534 Connie Bradley to Darla Donaldson, Deidra Bradley and Jessica Spires, 1740 Holly Drive, Zanesville

May 16

E535 Brigitte Bryant to Susan Boyer, 3220 Hilltop Road, Zanesville

E536 Everette Lindell to Rachelle Lindell, 315 Seborn Ave., Zanesville

E537 Patrick and Shelley Gable to Shelley Gable, 335 Cedarhurst Drive, Zanesville

E538 Becky Miller to Daniel Miller, 38 acres, Ridge Road, Zanesville

May 17

E539 Mark Luburgh to City of Zanesville, 305 Linden Ave., Zanesville

E540 House of Prayer Church to Dorothy Sowers, 106, 122 and 114 Perry St., Roseville

E541 Jefferson Massey to Michelle Shaw, 142 Main St., Philo

E542 Jefferson Massey to Michelle Shaw, 143 Front St., Philo E543 Verna McNeal to Daniel McNeal and Marjorie and H. Looney, 1 acre, New Survey and .47 acre, New Survey, Cambridge Road, New Concord

