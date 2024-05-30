News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
May 13
639 Charles Hayhurst to Matthew Snoots and Beth Barrett, 955 Lodge Road, Norwich, $225,000
640 Bryan and Robert Keim, Kevin Mullett to Matthew and Ruby Miller, 20.007 acres, Dietrick Hill Road, Philo, $120,000
641 Dylan Moeglin to Andrea Ross and Garrett Bradley, 3595 Lincoln St., Roseville, $134,330
642 Karen Berelsman to Dale Shaver, 481 Longview Ave., Zanesville, $255,000
643 Dale Shaver to Mark and Stephanie Spillman, .46 acre, 2067 Stonington Way, Zanesville, $50,500
644 Richard Gordin to Brianna and Zachariah Clapper, 301 Skyline Drive, Zanesville, $280,000
May 14
645 KSS Holdings Company LLC, DBA to Suntoke Properties, to Brandon Alexander, 344 Bailey St., Zanesville, $500
646 Christopher Courtney Sowers to Michelle and Tony Price Sr., 553 Taylor St., Zanesville, $187,500
647 Zekiel McVey to Jeanna Mitchell, 5101 Llewellyn Road, Roseville, $372,000
648 Howard Bailey to Kody and Kaleigh McManes, 140 Corwin Ave., Zanesville, $40,000
649 Robert Weber to Red Door Professional Solutions LLC, 2117 Wilmer St., Zanesville, $130,000
650 Julie Guthrie and Dean Metry to Thomas and Sherri Badertscher, 102 Eastview Drive, New Concord, $355,000
651 Tammy Smith and Sherri Cheney to Jason and Kandee Dille, 1107 Military Road, Zanesville, $209,000
652 Chad and Michelle Crawford to Alex Warne and Reagan Spires, 1629 Bluff St., Zanesville, $156,000
653 Joel Henning to Tabitha Bryan, 3740 Cannelville Road, Roseville, $25,000
654 Leona Manogg to Hayley Settles, 723 Shelby St., Zanesville, $120,000
655 Michael and Brittany Hill to Shelter Investments LLC, 319 Luck Ave., Zanesville, $50,000
656 Lorrine Wilson to Timothy and Heather Vedder, Lot 1, Paxton Lane, Zanesville, $67,500
May 15
657 Terry Neal to Christopher and Courtney Sowers, 1401 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $300,000
658 KBK Holdings LLC to MKJG Holdings LLC, 556 Glendale Ave., 2002 and 2008 Maple Ave., Zanesville, $370,000
659 Ty and Denita Hursey to Robey Bates and Angel Harper, 10640 Main St., Norwich, $194,222
660 Schlabach Builders Ltd. to Terrence and Pamela Tiberio, 3480 Jamestown Drive, Zanesville, $360,000
661 Jeffrey Hoover to Kevin Miller Jr., 484 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $240,000
662 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to Eli Gregg and Deanna S. Overly, 1228 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $134,500
663 Joseph and Stacy Wolfe to Rodney and James Carpenter, James Finsel, 5.35 acres, Houts Road, New Concord, $20,500
May 16
664 Michael Norris to P Karis Company LLC, 713 Lee St., Zanesville, $51,500
665 Logan and Kenneth Bishop Jr. to Taylor Stottsberry, 77 Grandview Ave., Zanesville, $255,000
666 Robert and Jill Gavin to Hazen Properties LLC, 8315 Old River Road, Philo, $295,000
667 JJ Detweiler Enterprises Inc. to Michael Richardson, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Getz Farm Subdivision, Sunflower Road, New Concord, $64,000
668 Harmeet and Shyamal Bastola to Russell and Susan Michel, 3520 Penny Lane, Zanesville, $44,000
669 Centre Equipment Corporation to John and Erin Lang, 0 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $57,000
670 Travis Morris to Robyn and John Gunsalus, 1055 West Union Road, Norwich, $325,000
671 Craig Johnson to Morris and Pamela Gayheart, 4 West Fourth St., Frazeysburg, $52,700
672 Ralph and Jennifer Collins to Johnathon Beach, 4570 Red Bud Road, Dresden, $220,000
673 BM Palmer Ogunniran to Mitchell Norris, 615 Pershing Road, Zanesville, $15,000
May 17
674 Richard McCormack to Hunter Lance LLC, 0 Hewitt Road, Nashport, $320,000
675 TKB Enterprises LLC to Hartley Rental Properties, 15 Depot St., New Concord, $189,900
676 Valerie Smith to Kathleen Frederico, 905 West Union Road, Norwich, $55,000
677 Good Samaritan Medical Center of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity to Coco Brothers LLC, .174 acre, New Survey, Maple Avenue, Zanesville, $60,000
678 Rhoda Wheeler to Asiah and Jacob Murphy, 3465 Moxahala Park Road, Zanesville, $253,000
679 Connie Lyon to Elaine and Floyd Dotson Jr., 5975 Saltillo Road, Roseville, $25,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
May 13
E510 Jeffrey and Glenda Bryan to Keith Bryan, 2305 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo
E511 James Edwards to James Edwards, 365 Sheridan St., Zanesville, 6649 and 6655 McCaslin Road, Nashport
E512 Dixie Hennessey to Scott Hennessey, 225 Pierce St., Zanesville
E513 I&O and Y Inc. to ZMF LLC, 60 West Main St., New Concord
E514 Mary Grant to Frederic Grant III, 3450 Riverside Airport Road, Zanesville
E515 Douglas Roberts to Jesse Roberts, 3421 North River Road, Zanesville
E516 Corrina Davis to Dean Davis, 3860 Valley View Road, Zanesville
E517 Todd and Bethany Harris to Devin Jones, 598 Dryden Road, Zanesville
E518 Betty Maxwell to Debra Dingey, 528 Main St., Philo
E519 James Haehnlen to Lynne Sprague, Part Lot 154, Blairmont #3, Winding Way, Zanesville
E520 Jane Payne to Steven Hardbarger, 9315 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell
May 14
E521 Wilbur and Sari Staggers to Nathan Evans, TR, 9685 Sidle Road, Nashport
E522 Pentecostal Church of God Ohio District Board of Newton Township Trustees to Muskingum County Ohio, Lot 87, Beem City, First Addition, Third Street, Newton Township
E523 Patricia Weber to Robert Weber, 2117 Wilmer St., Zanesville
E524 Jerry Williams to Karen Williams, 1805 Adams Lane, Zanesville
May 15
E525 Michelle Perdue to Michelle and David Purdue, 1404 National Way, Zanesville
E526 Wayne and Christy Campbell to 4TC Properties LLC, 801 Jackson St. and 1224 Keen St., Zanesville
E527 Dana and Tina Smith to Cindy Smith1550 Lower Bloomfield Road, New Concord
E528 Carl Dotson to Carl Dotson, 1300 Meadow Farm Church Road, Zanesville
E529 Michael Rockwell to Richard and Lillie Rockwell, 3.55 acres, Ridgley Road, Mount Perry
E530 Belinda Murphy to Angela Barkhurst and Jennifer Clifton, 2945 Hidden Mound Drive, Zanesville
E531 Dale Osborn to Troy Wylie, 490 Gray St., Zanesville
E532 Jill and William Sims Jr. to Jill Sims, 2484 Coopermill Road, Zanesville
E533 Mary Dunn to Anne Troendly, 2815 S. Lawndale Place, Zanesville
E534 Connie Bradley to Darla Donaldson, Deidra Bradley and Jessica Spires, 1740 Holly Drive, Zanesville
May 16
E535 Brigitte Bryant to Susan Boyer, 3220 Hilltop Road, Zanesville
E536 Everette Lindell to Rachelle Lindell, 315 Seborn Ave., Zanesville
E537 Patrick and Shelley Gable to Shelley Gable, 335 Cedarhurst Drive, Zanesville
E538 Becky Miller to Daniel Miller, 38 acres, Ridge Road, Zanesville
May 17
E539 Mark Luburgh to City of Zanesville, 305 Linden Ave., Zanesville
E540 House of Prayer Church to Dorothy Sowers, 106, 122 and 114 Perry St., Roseville
E541 Jefferson Massey to Michelle Shaw, 142 Main St., Philo
E542 Jefferson Massey to Michelle Shaw, 143 Front St., Philo E543 Verna McNeal to Daniel McNeal and Marjorie and H. Looney, 1 acre, New Survey and .47 acre, New Survey, Cambridge Road, New Concord
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, real estate transfers