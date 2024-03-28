News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
March 11
342 Bruner Land Company Inc. to Legacy Acres Land Company LLC, 68.586, 32.551 and 7.774 acre parcels, Baughman Run Road, Roseville, $379,900
343 JoAnn Clements to Alexander and Kristina Knight, 26 Williams St., Zanesville, $152,000
344 William and Tracie Gianettino to Zakqary Gianettino, 320 Fourth St., Philo, $100,000
March 12
345 JDC Property LLC to Michael and Margaret Maxson, 3375 Colonel Jackson Drive, Zanesville, $400,000
346 Vincent Williams to Kristopher and Courtney Scaggs, 1485 Langan Lane, Zanesville, $36,476.30
March 13
347 Super Solutions Properties LLC to Colt Smallwood, 1236 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $38,500
348 Lois McGlurg to DR Investment Trust, 107 East Main St., Zanesville, $27,500
349 Benjamin Pace to Anna Ball, 3455 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $132,000
350 The Abbott Home Colony to North Kids LLC, Lots 8, 9 and 10, Blackstone Estates, Kadie Lane, Zanesville, $25,000
351 Darrin Barnhouse to Robin Brown, 2228 Hoge Ave., Zanesville, $47,500
352 Keith and Rebecca Hamilton to Keith and Wendy Long, 0.612 acre split, Spring Valley Drive, Zanesville, $22,000
353 William and Deborah Weekley to Benjamin and Taylor Pace, 423 Westview Drive, Zanesville, $140,000
354 Jerry Lane to Harp Self Storage LLC, 4610 Main St., Zanesville, $210,000
355 Tayler Stottsberry to Cody Russell and Taylor Swope, 2530 Arcadia Ave., Zanesville, $200,000
356 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to Brook Arnold and William Pittman, 1230 Woodlawn Ave., Zanesville, $133,500
357 Ann Carter to Derron and Dons Properties LLC, 1504 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $75,500
358 Kurt and Lynn Huenemann to Martin and Whitney Jerwers, 0.518 and a 0.264 acre, NS, Helen Drive, Zanesville, $47,500
359 Talen and Mohnay Hutchison to Andrew Paxson, 569 West Taylor St., Zanesville, $140,900
March 14
360 Edward Paas to Sarah Kendrick, 1328 Pallas Ave., Zanesville, $132,000
361 Anthony and Tina Green to Danielle and Jeramy Fyffe 8635 Ridgely Road, Mt. Perry, $285,000
362 Nutcracker Equity LLC to Joan and Charles Alexander, 2660 Orchard Park, Zanesville, $170,000
363 T&E Rentals I LLC to Auerbach Partners LLC, 911 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $20,000
364 Jonathan Beal to Zachary Pierce, 2920 Pletcher Hill Road, Blue Rock, $329,000
365 Keith Haddock Jr. to Y-City Rentals LLC, Part Lot 36, Park Place, Central Avenue, Zanesville, $1,200
366 Grant and Alexis Stokes to Drake Murphey, 103 Downing Drive, Zanesville, $230,000
367 Charlee Daniels to Timothy Jr. and Nicole Maxwell, 955 Black Road, Hopewell, $20,000
March 15
368 Donna Long to Tyler Stutes, 105 Sherwood Drive, Zanesville, $160,000
369 Derron and Dons Properties LLC to Tom Hitchcock, 115 East Main St., Zanesville, $65,000
Property Transfers Exempt for Conveyance Fees
March 11
E270 Larry Frick to Betsy Frick, 1335 Thomas Drive, Dresden
E271 Michael and Jeanine Kurtz to Michael and Margaret Jeanine Kurtz, 1325 Chestnut St., Dresden
E272 William Pletcher to Cathy Robinson, 80 Kensington Ave., Zanesville
E273 Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church to Euclid Avenue Acts of God Church, 1304 Euclid Ave., Zanesville
E274 Austin Mahan to Mahan Holdings LLC, 4680 Clay Pike, Zanesville
E275 Michelle McGough to Frank Rutherford, 10425 South River Road, McConnellsville
March 12
E276 Damien Horton to Damien and Tara Horton, 5845 Hillandale Drive, Nashport
E277 John Dearinger to Shane Dearinger, 36.219 acres, Virginia Ridge Road, Philo
E278 William Edgell Sr. to William Edgell Jr., 1636 Sharon Ave., Zanesville
March 13
E279 Cecil Yonley to Patricia Yonley, 3955 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville
E280 SAL Investment Properties LLC to 5 Star Short Term Rentals LLC, 8550 O'Bannon Road, Nashport
E281 Alyce Lutz to Matthew Lutz, 6055 Duncan Run Road, Philo
E282 Virginia Barrett to Shannon Martin, 325 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville
March 14
E283 Richard Oglesbee to Robert Oglesee, 521 Spangler Drive, Zanesville
E284 Matthew Weiser to Kelly Weiser, 13045 West Carlisle Road, Frazeysburg
March 15
E285 Schlabach Builders Ltd. to Northpointe Village, 1.209 and 0.202 acre splits, Jamestown Drive, Zanesville
E286 Steven Paladino to Steven Paladino, 14 North Basin St., Frazeysburg
E287 Zanesville Investments LLC to Zanesville Investments LLC, 0.205, 0.509, 0.290 acre splits, Maple Avenue, Zanesville
E288 Joseph and Yvonne Sidwell to Joseph and Yvonne Sidwell, 4.384 acre split, 31.255, 0.535, 0.063 and 11.437 acre parcels, Brill Road, Frazeysburg
E289 Cheryl Carothers to Cheryl and Cassandra Carothers, 46 West Muskingum Ave., Dresden
E290 Gloria Smith to Jennifer Haga and James Smith, 603 Downard Road, Zanesville
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, real estate transfers