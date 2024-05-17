News of public record: Muskingum County divorces and dissolutions

Divorces

April 1

Tonya Bennett and Derek Bennett

April 10

Sarah Jameson and Dennis Jameson

Michael Estep and Tiffany Estep

April 11

Nicholas Stone and Brittany Stone

April 15

Amanda Dixon and Roy Dixon

April 17

Abigail Parry and Austin Parry

Ryan McNeal and Jillian McNeal

April 18

Thomas Dale and Kimberly Dale

April 22

Terri Alford and Delbert Alford Jr.

April 25

Homer McCormick and Vonda McCormick

Joshua Mayo and Jennifer Mayo

April 30

Eric Gibson Jr. and Angela Gibson

Dissolutions

April 1

David Pletcher and Chelsea Pletcher

Matthew White and Emily White

April 9

Tiffany Blaz and Lindsay Jessup

Zahoor Elahi and Carol Lodhi

April 15

Bart Hartman and Elisabeth Hartman

April 16

Jahne Brokenbough and Kennia Norris

Amanda Cannon and Draya Babb

April 22

Heather Kuhn and Roger Kuhn Jr.

Daniel Mayle and Kimberly Mayle

April 23

Jodi Harriman and Michael Harriman

April 24

Stacy Brandt and Matthew Brandt

April 25

Barbara Sharrer and Dominic Sharrer

April 26

Crystal Aldred and David Aldred

