News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers
March 18
370 James II and Khloe Wisecarver to Doug and Ashley Urmann, 6640 Wilson Lane, Nashport, $365,000
371 Michael and Jeffrey Anderson to Katherine Ware, 3678 Colony Hill Drive, Zanesville, $159,900
372 Franklin Delano Properties LLC to Jason Maxwell, 3080 Newark Road, Zanesville, $255,000
373 Abby Neff to Cathy Fleming, 40 Beechrock Drive, Zanesville, $207,000
374 Dorothy Brown to Stephen High and Shannon Willis, 11975 Scout Road, Frazeysburg, $215,000
375 Red Door Professional Solutions LLC to Marc and Lisa Finger, 1172 Somers St., Zanesville, $251,000
March 19
376 Donald and Deanna Evans to Jack and Kellie Miller, 1124 S. Slope Bay, Zanesville, $205,000
377 Edmund and Jean Bourassa to Kenneth Dunlap, 1457 Sharon Ave., Zanesville, $20,000
378 Robert and Ellen Worstall to Matthew Throm, 1258 Euclid Ave., Zanesville, $63,000
379 Kevin Fleece to Michael Norris, 647 Whipple St., Zanesville, $1,000
March 20
380 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mark and Shonda Delbert, 915 Orchard Hill Road, Zanesville, $101,000
381 Clarence Gilbert and Judy McCoy to Timothy Helfrich, 496 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $240,000
382 Lewis Bright to CCD Development LLC, 837 Ayers St., Zanesville, $50,000
383 John Smith and Lewis Bright to CCD Development LLC, 904 Ayers St., Zanesville, $150,000
384 Richard Archer to Jeffrey Norris, 462 Luck Ave., Zanesville, $15,000
385 Scott and Sylvia Bare to Marcus Dempsey, 446 Van Horn Ave., Zanesville, $130,000
386 Casey Scott to Josh Matheney, 1128 Convers Ave., Zanesville, $192,000
387 Kory Young to Jacob and Makyla Harrison, 748 Lexington Ave., Zanesville, $215,000
March 21
388 RJR Phoenix Construction Group LLC to Hayleigh Cline and Jared Lumbatis, 509 Westview Drive, Zanesville, $215,000
389 Billie Bowers (Cogswell) to Emily Maxwell and Gage Gourley, 3463 Millers Lane, Duncan Falls, $170,000
March 22
390 BDK9 Holdings LLC to Legacy Investment Management VII LLC, 1200 South Point Drive, Zanesville, $475,000
391 Stella Walker to James and Darlene Porter, 735 Bunting Drive, Zanesville, $223,000
392 Terri Glass to RFD Solutions LLP, 2043 Southern Road, Norwich, $38,200
393 Rebecca and Marlon Rogers to McClelland Inc., 2510 Marion Drive, Zanesville, $26,500
394 Harry and Carol Krouskoupf to David Norman, 1254 Melrose Ave., Zanesville, $500
395 MCLP Asset Company Inc. to J&B Moore Enterprises LLC, 1347 Playford Ave., Zanesville, $55,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
March 18
E291 Jerry Hindel to Jerry and Cheryl Hindel, 11080 Scout Road, Frazeysburg
E292 Franklin Fisher to FHF & MNK, 195 Wildwood Drive, Zanesville
E293 Lawrence Khune to Troy Khune, 5905 Poverty Ridge Road, Blue Rock
E294 Scott Bell to Scott and Paula Bell, 8205 Dozer Ridge Road, Philo
March 19
E295 Robert Oglesbee to Patricia Helms, 521 Spangler Drive, Zanesville
E296 Penny Quimby to Tyler Sherrick, 72 South Pembroke Ave., Zanesville
E297 Pamela Aggas to Brent Aggas, 249 Military Road, Zanesville
March 20
E298 Michael Kelly to Michael and Melinda Kelly, 113 Summit Drive, Zanesville
E299 Janet Slack to Jodi Emerson, 310 Mill St., Duncan Falls
E300 Jeffrey McNaught to Charles and Sharon McNaught, 8107 Vickers Hill Road, Nashport
E301 John Hale to Gary Hale, 5325 Darlington Drive, Zanesville
March 21
E302 Kirk Lindsey to Kirk Lindsey, 2905 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville
E303 Edgar Friend Jr. to Kristine Dodson, Neil Friend, 5180 Wilshire Drive, Zanesville
E304 Mary McCafferty to Brandon Schumacher, 5120 School House Road, Frazeysburg
E305 Harlen Tom to Ronald Tom and Tawny Holdren, 1.50 acre, Chandlersville Road, Zanesville
E306 Muskingum County Land Reutilization to Board of Muskingum County Commissioners, 1525 Pershing Road, Zanesville
March 22
E307 Chad Jerles to Brock Jerles, 3630 Chloe Lane, Nashport
E308 Donovan Campbell to Patricia Campbell, 3875 Old Wheeling Road, Zanesville
E309 George Black to Tina Barnett, 1328 Arch St., Zanesville
E310 Greg Hindel to Paul and Ashton Hindel, 1.12 acre, Schoolhouse Road, Dresden
E311 Teresa Drushal to Michael Drushal, 11550 Spratt Lane, Chandlersville
E312 Elizabeth Roberts to Stephen Roberts, 965 Irish Ridge Road, Philo
