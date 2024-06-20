News of public record: Muskingum County real estate transfers

June 3

755 Jeremiah Olney, Angela and Adam Jones to Adam and Angela Jones, 3299 Olde Falls Road, Zanesville, $175,000

756 Jamie Rafter to Patrick and Kimberly Molloy, 3 Maple Ave., New Concord, $189,900

757 Schlabach Builders Ltd. to Myron and Candace Boyd, 3486 Jamestown Drive, Unit C2, Zanesville, $365,000

758 Highview Holdings Ltd. to Matthew and Wendy Robinson, 5370 Highview Drive, Zanesville, $50,000

June 4

759 William Shamblin to Bobby and Erin Goodman, 905 Chestnut St., Dresden, $84,500

760 Adam and Kristen Dickerson to William and Chelsea Balderson, 4840 Northcrest Drive, Nashport, $392,500

761 Cody Hall to Christopher and Kimberly Balsley, 2117 Marion Ave., Zanesville, $197,000

762 Blueland Ventures LLC to Jonathan and William Blair, 6085 Sealover Hollow, Philo, $115,000

763 Christopher and Tina Lollini to Paula Larrison, 5358 Sheffield Circle, Zanesville, $321,000

764 Cynthia Waymer to Brent West, 5155 Glenwood Drive, Nashport, $40,000

765 Legend Innovations LLC to CDS Rental Services LLC, 842 Dryden Road, Zanesville, $2,650

June 5

766 Sean and Kim Gillen to Janet Elliott, 3140 Northern Place Drive, Zanesville, $399,500

767 Travis Adair to Patrick and Stacie Fitz, 3680 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, $235,000

768 Hattie Gibson to Beau and Courtney Swiney, 5505 Center Road, Zanesville, $215,000

769 Lisa Hurst to Trinity Rentals Ltd., 43 W. Ninth St., Dresden, $80,000

770 Janoc Properties LLC to M&S Investment Properties LLC, 25 North Liberty St., New Concord, $179,000

771 Andrew Ankrum to JHI Real Estate LLC, 1438 Indiana St., Zanesville, $35,000

772 Christina Grear and Mary Miller to John and Laura Frank, Lot 40, Melody Lake, Lakeview Drive, Zanesville, $50,001

June 6

773 Janet Hall to Austin and Justine Johnson, 2755 Woodside Drive, Zanesville, $286,000

774 Robert Harrison to U.S. Bank National Association, 6915 McGlade School Road, Dresden, $168,100

775 Margaret Hartmeyer to John Phillips, Lot 49, Yarnell's Subdivision, Bell Street, Zanesville, $8,301

776 Alida Lingerak to Corrina Davis, 3590 Riverside Airport Road, Zanesville, $152,200

777 Adam and Tara Pritchard to David Butler, 7455 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $185,000

778 Shawntelle Hill to Jesse Melick and Caylee Clemens, 403 Jessamine St., Zanesville, $188,000

779 Donald and Starrzanne Hilty to Cory and Michaela Glass, 4027 Old Wheeling Road, Zanesville, $250,000

780 Vicki Lively to Deborah Evans, 8551 S. River Road, Blue Rock, $65,000

781 CMH Homes Inc. to Eric Lankford, Lots 129-131, Irondale, Dewey Street, Dresden, $35,000

782 Bruce and Sandra L. MacLaine to Allen Gambrel and Minako Miyara, 5504 Airwood Drive, Zanesville, $388,700

783 Michael and Elizabeth Anderson to Linda Payne, 6.31 acres, 8780 Hoop Pole Road, Roseville, $68,000

784 Jodi Lintz to Chad and Billie James, 724 Garden Road, Zanesville, $81,000

785 Patrick and Melissa Nash to Alaina and Brandon Cheatham, 1751 Innisbrook Lane and Laurel Valley Drive, Zanesville, $585,000

June 7

786 Wayne Gheen Jr. to MF Peterson Enterprises LLC, 716 Shelby St., Zanesville, $60,000

787 Kevin and Ladora Lewis to Phillip and Shouna Beish, 2480 Archer Lane, Zanesville, $300,000

788 James and Mary Peaks to Cody Hall and Taylor Brown, 2976 East Military Road, Zanesville, $313,000

789 Justin and Jerra Kullman to Jeffrey and Erin Cotton, 3315 East Trend Drive, Zanesville, $340,000

790 Steven and Keely Herron to Sara Reed, 1966 Euclid Ave., Zanesville, $185,000

791 Dustin Taylor to Alexis Jackson, 276 Oakland Ave., Zanesville, $169,000

792 Carmelita Shook and Kadin Kenily to Kadin Kenily, 1062 Terrace Court, Zanesville, $73,550

793 Thomas and Stefany Holbein to James and Dale Becher, 6835 Starner Lane, Nashport, $343,500

794 James and Dorothy Meadows to James Sr. and James Harrop Jr., 5715 Sugargrove Road, Blue Rock, $55,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

June 3

E587 T&LH to T&LH 2970 Pure County Drive, Zanesville

E588 Beverly Lucich to Tanya Stires and Robert Lucich, 945 Shiplett Road, Zanesville

June 4

E589 Donna Stall to Mark Green, 2235 Jackson Road, Zanesville

E590 Mark Green to Marilyn Howard, 2235 Jackson Road, Zanesville

E591 Marilyn Howard to Mark Green, 2235 Jackson Road, Zanesville

E592 Kathleen Ritchey and Carla Sesser to Karen Seward, 1928 Euclid Ave., Zanesville

E593 Robert Faulhaber to Jane Paul, .169 acre, Wayne Avenue, Zanesville

E594 Linda Quinn to Charles Quinn Jr., 704 Merrick Ave., Zanesville

June 5

E595 Ashley Hill to Leo Hill, 9205 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell

E596 Todd Thompson to Todd and Aaron Thompson, 1.12 acre NS, Lots 18 and 19, Gladstone, Mill Street, Zanesville

E597 Todd Thompson to Ted Thompson, 38.17, 12.65 and 90.39 acre parcels, Yost Road, Roseville

E598 Todd Thompson to Todd Thompson, 5195 Maysville Pike, Zanesville

E599 Todd Thompson to Todd and Aaron Thompson, Part Lot 17, Gladtone, First Addition, Old Street, Route 22 Zanesville

E600 Todd Thompson to Timothy Thompson, Multiple Parcels, 5790 Gladstone Drive, Zanesville

E601 Todd Thompson to Timothy Thompson, 4365 Orchard St., Zanesville

E602 Todd Thompson to Timothy Thompson, 5750 Gladstone Drive, Zanesville

E603 Michael and Esther Drushal to Amy Lane and Stacy Drushal, 2100 Southern Road, Norwich

E604 Michael and Esther Drushal to Michael and Esther Drushal, 11550 Spratt Lane, Chandlersville

June 6

E605 Village of Roseville to Earl Durst, 48 Potters Lane, Roseville

E606 Village of Roseville to Clay Knox, 83 North Main St., Roseville

E607 Village of Roseville to Blessing Acre Farms LLC, 279.72 acres and 50.51 acre split, Fultonrose Road, Roseville

E608 Bowen VanCooney Jr. and Linda VanCooney to State of Ohio, 5.49 acre split, Rockville Road, Blue Rock

June 7

E609 Melvin Gardner Jr. to Melvin III and David Gardner, 55 Linvale Drive, Norwich

E610 Robin and Douglas Brenlish to Robin and Douglas Brenlish, 4650 Crock Road, Zanesville

E611 Robert Goffee to Amy Goffee, 870 Friendship Drive, New Concord

E612 Janna Hetrick and Donald O'Flaherty to Donald and Helen O'Flaherty, 10600 Cannon Road, and 8935-8995 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg

E613 Janna Hetrick and Donald O'Flaherty to Jeffrey and Janna Hetrick, 10600 Cannon Road, Frazeysburg

E614 Janet Seward and David Karr to Jordan Phillips, 3029 Woodland Drive, Zanesville

E615 William Miller to Nancy Miller, 2850 Frick Drive, Zanesville

