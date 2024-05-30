News of public record: Muskingum County marriage licenses

Staff Reports
·1 min read

April 29

Kaden Bryan Williams and Gabriella Rose Weiner, Zanesville

Timothy Lee William J. Johnson and Candace Noel Basham, Dresden

Olivia Leeann Bailey, Philo, and Imayah Ray Lynn Williams, Fultonham

April 30

Jason D. Richardson and Amanda Sue Carter, Zanesville

May 1

Justin Allen Corder, Zanesville, and Amanda M. Rogers, Tippecanoe

May 3

Eric Thomas Alexander, McConnelsville, and Olivia Maureen House, Zanesville

Richard William Pierce and Ashley Nicole Morehouse, Trinway

Kierstyn Leigh Morris, Zanesville, and Levi Arlen Bowen, Chandlersville

May 6

George Chester Morrison Jr. and Lisa M. Adams, Zanesville

Gabriella Nicole Gottke, Zanesville, and Noah Jordan Swick, Newark

Troy Adam Swartz and Trinity Alexis Vail, Zanesville

May 7

Ronald E. Jones Jr. and Carrie Ann Clouse, Zanesville

May 8

Brent Daniel Harris and Penny J. Harris, Zanesville

Jeffrey Ryan Bacon and Jessica Joy Kahres, Zanesville

Tyler David Swackhammer and Kailee Ann Wayne, Zanesville

May 9

Keith Allen Mann and Paula L. Lent, Philo

Lewis Wayne Dent, New Concord, and Shirley O. Jones, Newcomerstown

May 10

Lenden Anthony Potter and Amber Sue Wilson, Zanesville

Johnny Mark Tullius and Laurie Lynn Donathan, Zanesville

Roger Alan Miller and Lori Lynn Mollett, Zanesville

May 13

Kevin Seabastion Angler and Amy Nicole Wheeler, Zanesville

Jason Allen Martindale and Mercedes E. Eppley, Zanesville

May 14

Gene Michael Gibbs and Tracey June Weaver, Zanesville

Chase David Osborne, Zanesville, and Madalyn Diane McCulley, Roseville

May 15

Jeffrey Allen Dunn, Hillsboro, and Kyla Carlene Rusnak, Mount Perry

May 16

Alexandra Sheree Hall and Levi Sparks Hall, Zanesville

May 17

Grant Marshall Morris and Callie Lyneigh Lee, Zanesville

Glenn Roy McGlaughlin and Tiffany Marie Wilson, Zanesville

Briana Kay Simon and Andrew Lee Trussell, Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, marriage licenses