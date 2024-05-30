News of public record: Muskingum County marriage licenses

TechCrunch

Chinese EV manufacturers face a new challenge in their pursuit of U.S. customers: a new House bill that would limit or ban the introduction of their connected vehicles. The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, comes as the trade war between the U.S. and China heightens in the aftermath of the Biden administration’s decision to quadruple import duties on Chinese electric vehicles to 100%. The bill’s goal appears to curb manufacturers before they can flood the American market with smart, cheap cars.