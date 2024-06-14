News of public record: Muskingum County divorces and dissolutions
Divorces
May 2
Drew McCulley and Courtney McCulley
Sabine Sowers and Tara Hale
May 6
Aaron Naber and Amber Naber
May 7
John Livingston Jr. and April Livingston
Jerald Phillips and Judy Caldwell
Todd Coulton and Kristina Coulton
Geoffrey Prentice and Taylor Huffaker
May 15
Timothy Mowery and Arnie Mowery
Dionne Hutchinson and Darci Hutchinson
Dennis Hennell and Jacquline Hennell
May 20
Timothy Blake and Brenda Blake
May 21
Kevin Yurich and Susan Yurich
May 22
Cornelius Murphy and Samantha Murphy
Jeremiah Jewell and Jessica Jewell
May 23
Jeffery McDowell and Jamie McDowell
May 24
Brooke Hannen and Thomas Hannen Jr.
May 28
Cynthia Bagley and Bill Bagley
Dissolutions
May 1
Jedidiah Hamilton and Hannah Pulse
May 2
Faith Brenlish and Colt Brenlish
Carrie Clouse-Dunn and Charles Dunn
May 6
Valerie Smith and Andrew Smith
May 7
French Mayle and Natasha Mayle
May 13
Evva Miller and Craig Miller
Kelli Hill and William Hill
Amber Smith and Matthew Smith
May 14
Melody White and Buddy White
May 15
Laken Darnes and Justin Darnes
Jennifer Conrad and David Conrad
Kirsten Foltz and Amy Foltz
May 20
Michael Hatfield and Faith Hatfield
Lisa Dillinger and Keith Dillinger
Jeremiah Olney and Cassandra Olney
May 22
Dustin Smith and Andrea Smith
Brittney Church and Mark Church
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public records: Muskingum County, Ohio, divorces and dissolutions