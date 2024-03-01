News of public record: Guernsey County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Guernsey County Health Department from Feb. 12 to 16.

Feb. 13

Wendy's of Cambridge, 1708 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. Cooked, diced eggs had with a date mark indicating they were placed in the unit to begin thawing on Feb. 2. Cheese slices was held on the prep line at room temperature not identified to indicate the time cheese is to be discarded.

Cracker Barrel, 2329 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. Ecolab spray bottle of unknown blue chemical solution not labeled with common name contents; corrected during inspection.

Feb. 14

Beech Grove Family Center, 60901 Beech Grove Lane, Cambridge. Employees are not monitoring the temperature of student meals. The facility does not have a verifiable employee health reporting agreement on file. Ice stored in cups in the freezer without lids or otherwise covered to prevent contamination. Various food storage containers in use and storage were observed with thick accumulations of food residues, stained, and generally not clean to sight or touch. Hot dog roller had food accumulations and build-up. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solutions not being used by manufacturer's directions. Cooked, time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods are being reheated in crock pots. Large, deep food storage containers filled with cooked, cooled TCS foods in freezers with evidence of improper cooling practices including ice crystals and peaked ice formations on foods. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods in coolers throughout are not date marked as required including cooked hot dogs, cooked kielbasa, cooked sauerkraut, cooked shredded chicken, cooked chili and cheesecake dessert. Various general-use pesticides were observed throughout the facility. Stainless steel cleaner, rodent poison, D-Con rodent poison, wood glue and other poisonous or toxic materials stored beside or above food, equipment, and utensils. Rodent droppings were observed throughout the dry storage area. A dead rodent was observed on the adhesive trap in the dry storage area. A dead cockroach was observed on an adhesive trap in the dry storage area. Rodent gnawed candy wrapper in the corner of the dry storage area.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public Records: Restaurant inspections from Guernsey County