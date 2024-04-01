News of public record: Guernsey County property transfers
Cambridge
911 Brown Ave.; Fat Cat Properties LLC; Klimer Norbert C; 3/20/2024; $194,900
614 N. Fourth St.; Guernsey Valley Properties LLC; Fields James L; 3/21/2024; $52,030
501 S. Seventh St.; Walter Michael A and Christy; Conner Richard J and Turner; 3/18/2024; $20,000
Cambridge Township
29 Grandview Road; Gadd Hannah C; Huston Alice Carol; 3/21/2024; $172,000
9366 Cadiz Road; Sarchet Rentals LLC; Barlow Michael; 3/22/2024; $160,000
Center Township
64011 Arrowhead Road; LaRue Holdings LLC; Larue Holdings LLC; 3/20/2024; $116,900
Madison Township
70430 Stockdale Road; Doubledown LLC; Reece Kenneth F and Elaine; 3/22/2024; $490,000
Monroe Township
14558 Clary Road; Melnychenko Andrew; Schwab Fritz; 3/18/2024; $40,000
No address listed - Broadhead Road; Thomas Garett Jr and Shannon; Bergen Jonah and Brenda; 3/22/2024; $6,000
75959 Vandalia Lane; Thomas Garett Jr and Shannon; Bergen Jonah and Brenda; 3/22/2024; $1,500
Oxford Township
66002 Hoover Road; Johnson Christine M; Lawter LLC; 3/18/2024; $137,500
Washington Township
19451 Sligo Road; Newsome Nicholas E; Buchanan Sandra Dee; 3/22/2024; $41,000
73610 Lodge Road; RHDK Investments LLC; RHDK Investments LLC; 3/20/2024; $3,000
Wheeling Township
75680 Johnson Run Road; Weaver Norman and Bertha; Miller Alan L and Lois M; 3/19/2024; $137,000
