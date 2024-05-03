News of public record: Guernsey County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Guernsey County Health Department from April 15 to 26.

April 16

St. Benedict Church and School, 220 N. Seventh St., Cambridge. Unnecessary persons in the operation. In addition to the designated licensee, kitchen facilities are being utilized by multiple groups and organizations. Subsequently, food, equipment, and utensils are subjected to unnecessary contamination risks. Pre-cooked time and temperature controlled for safety foods are being reheated from a cold state in a hot holding unit. Hand soap in the squeeze bottle at the handwashing sink in the kitchen is not labeled with the common name of contents. The ware washing machine does not automatically dispense detergent sanitizer and/or does not have a visual means to ensure detergent and sanitizer are automatically dispensed. Staff is manually adding detergent into the dishwashing machine.

April 22

Subway of Cambridge, 1710 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. Follow-up inspection. A leaking container of liquid ant bait was observed in the cabinet below the soda dispensing machine where single-use containers are being stored.

Orr's Drive-In, 60200 Southgate Road, Byesville. Follow-up inspection. The person in charge did not ensure employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required. Several employees were observed switching tasks and donning clean gloves without first washing hands. The right side compartment for the potato machine on the three-compartment sink is not air-gapped.

April 24

Epic Center, 10015 Brick Church Road, Cambridge. Raw shell eggs were observed stored above ready-to-eat foods in a walk-in cooler including prepackaged juices. Food storage containers of pre-cooked ground beef products were observed in the reach-in cooler with no date mark.

For further information on inspection reports or to view detailed reports visit https://www.guernseycountyhealthdepartment.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public records: Restaurant inspections from Guernsey County, Ohio