News of public record: Guernsey County marriage licenses, divorces, dissolutions

The following individuals applied for marriage licenses in March:

Mikeal Hayes Clodfelter Sr. and Leeann Jo Beach

Kylee Ryan Greathouse and Cody Michael Greathouse

Tevin Michael Holt and Kristynn Dawn Marie Bednarski

Bradley Ellis Walker and Valarie Jean Bundy

Emeline Lynette Rhyver Wong and Asa Stormwalker O'Brien

Timmothy David Simon and Isabel Marie Rhinehart

Mary Kathyrn Warfield and Christopher John Ayers

Timberly Jo Dolan and Jessey Dean Thompson

Anna Louise Cordell and Brian Patrick Petta

Charlie Danielle Bowman and Quinten Victor Archer

Kelsey Marie Lemley and Steve Lee Alexander

Charles Mark Perry and Julieta Castillo Carino

Tegan Jean Drake and Joshua Kyle Stevens

Charles William Robinson and Courtney Renea Huhn

Nichole Marie Ceculski and Christapher Heinz Thomas

Lindsey Mishel Tobin and Austin Christopher Hunter

The following individuals filed for a dissolution in March:

Krista Faye Burkhart and Cody Charles Burkhart

Lorrinda Collins and Jason J. Collins

Tessa Heavlin and Ryan Heavlin

Ryan Nealey and Jackie Nealey

Andrea Varney and Timothy Varney

Virginia Hendershot and Brandon Hendershot

Aaron Parrott and Sarah E. Parrott

Brittany Jones and Gary Jones

The following individuals filed for a divorce in March:

Rachel Lynn Gerdau and Dustin Lee Gerdau

Amanda Perkins and Ryan Perkins

Sherece Rice and David Rice

Kylee Wentworth and Bradley Wentworth

Kenneth Froehlich and Amy Kissinger

Breanne Thompson and Luke Thompson

Amanda Jean Robbins and Matthew Luke Robbins, Sr.

Jimmie Eugene McGeary and Hope McGeary

Bessy J. Messinger and Brian L. Messinger

Crystal Gail Spears and Thomas Wayne Spears

Alisia Boyer and Ryan Michael Boyer

