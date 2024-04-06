News of public record: Guernsey County marriage licenses, divorces, dissolutions
The following individuals applied for marriage licenses in March:
Mikeal Hayes Clodfelter Sr. and Leeann Jo Beach
Kylee Ryan Greathouse and Cody Michael Greathouse
Tevin Michael Holt and Kristynn Dawn Marie Bednarski
Bradley Ellis Walker and Valarie Jean Bundy
Emeline Lynette Rhyver Wong and Asa Stormwalker O'Brien
Timmothy David Simon and Isabel Marie Rhinehart
Mary Kathyrn Warfield and Christopher John Ayers
Timberly Jo Dolan and Jessey Dean Thompson
Anna Louise Cordell and Brian Patrick Petta
Charlie Danielle Bowman and Quinten Victor Archer
Kelsey Marie Lemley and Steve Lee Alexander
Charles Mark Perry and Julieta Castillo Carino
Tegan Jean Drake and Joshua Kyle Stevens
Charles William Robinson and Courtney Renea Huhn
Nichole Marie Ceculski and Christapher Heinz Thomas
Lindsey Mishel Tobin and Austin Christopher Hunter
The following individuals filed for a dissolution in March:
Krista Faye Burkhart and Cody Charles Burkhart
Lorrinda Collins and Jason J. Collins
Tessa Heavlin and Ryan Heavlin
Ryan Nealey and Jackie Nealey
Andrea Varney and Timothy Varney
Virginia Hendershot and Brandon Hendershot
Aaron Parrott and Sarah E. Parrott
Brittany Jones and Gary Jones
The following individuals filed for a divorce in March:
Rachel Lynn Gerdau and Dustin Lee Gerdau
Amanda Perkins and Ryan Perkins
Sherece Rice and David Rice
Kylee Wentworth and Bradley Wentworth
Kenneth Froehlich and Amy Kissinger
Breanne Thompson and Luke Thompson
Amanda Jean Robbins and Matthew Luke Robbins, Sr.
Jimmie Eugene McGeary and Hope McGeary
Bessy J. Messinger and Brian L. Messinger
Crystal Gail Spears and Thomas Wayne Spears
Alisia Boyer and Ryan Michael Boyer
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public record: Guernsey Co. marriage licenses, divorces, dissolutions