News Briefs: Ride of Silence, Woodburn Police open house, Methodist bishop in Monmouth

Salem cycling clubs hold ride May 15 to honor cyclists killed

Two bicycle clubs in Salem are hosting a Ride of Silence at 7 p.m. May 15 to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while riding bikes.

The event is being put on by the Salem Bicycle Club and Salem Bike Vision.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,105 cyclists were killed in the United States in 2022.

The Ride of Silence is free and begins at the Red Parking Lot at 1128 Marion Street NE in Salem. The ride will cover 8 miles to the east, north and west Salem before ending in downtown.

Attendees will gather to share stories at 6:30 p.m.

To RSVP, go to https://fb.me/e/1TROndQT1.

Woodburn police host open house May 18

The Woodburn Police Department will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18.

The police building is located at 1060 Mt Hood Ave.

Activities will include a tour of the department, a K9, a drone and motorcycle demonstrations.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.

Monmouth church hosts Methodist bishop

Cedric Bridgeforth, a bishop in the United Methodist Church since 2022, will preach at 11 a.m. May 19 at Christ’s Church Methodist and Presbyterian United at 412 Clay St. in Monmouth.

Bridgeforth is the first openly gay Black man to be elected a bishop in the United Methodist Church. He is the leader for United Methodist Churches in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Alaska.

The public is invited to attend the service.

Salem Cinema hosts Oregon-made movie, Q&A May 17

Salem Cinema will host a screening of Above The Trees at 7 p.m. May 17, followed by a Q&A with director Gary Lundgren and producer Annie Lundgren.

The movie filmed in Southern Oregon follows the life of a boxer who is charged with assault of his best friend.

The movie is the fifth by Joma Films and is the follow-up to Phoenix, Oregon.

The cost is $11 and tickets are available at www.salemcinema.com.

Monmouth Has Pride Celebration is June 1

The Monmouth Has Pride Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at Main Street Park Amphitheater in Monmouth.

There will be more than 50 vendors and music by electro-pop artist Ella X and The Lucky Pluckers.

A parade will begin at 11:30 a.m.

A free hot dog picnic will start at noon.

For more information, contact monmouthpride@gmail.com.

Fluorescent rock exhibit at Independence Museum to run until July

The Independence Heritage Museum display Radiant Rocks: Unveiling the Hidden Glow of Fluorescent Minerals has been extended from May 28 to July 6.

The museum says the exhibit has hosted more than 15 field trips.

Groups can book trips at www.orheritage.org/school-groups.

The museum will host an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 15 with Bob Oblack sharing his knowledge about fluorescent rocks and fossils.

At 6 p.m. on June 20, the museum will host An Evening that Rocks, featuring a talk by Oblack, snacks and beverages. Admission is $15.

The museum is located at 281 S. 2nd St. in Independence. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Ride of Silence, fluorescent rock exhibit, Above the Trees screening