News briefs: Bob Ross 5K, Scam Jam, Independence gets grant for Sunset Meadows Nature Park

Oregon Parks Forever holds virtual Bob Ross-inspired Happy Little 5K

Registration for Oregon Parks Forever's virtual 5K race to help plant trees in parks and forests closes April 1.

Participants can run, walk, hike, skate, paddle or roll to complete their 5K anywhere outdoors anytime between Earth Day on April 22 and Arbor Day on April 28.

Participants in Oregon Parks Forever's Bob Ross-inspired Happy Little 5K will receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number and a finisher’s medal.

Ten trees will be planted in Oregon for each registration, which is $36. Each participant in the race, which is inspired by American painter and PBS personality Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, will receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number and a finisher’s medal.

Register at orparksforever.org/happylittletrees

Fundraiser for local woman participating in Accessible Camino

Katie Ciancetta, a Salem resident and spinal cord injury survivor, will show the award-winning documentary "I'll Push You" at the Salem Family YMCA from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

The documentary is about the 2014 pilgrimage of Justin Skeesuck, dependent on a wheelchair for mobility, and lifelong friend Patrick Gray along 500 miles of the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain. After their journey, they created the Accessible Camino program for people with mobility disabilities and able-bodied participants willing to push along the way.

The showing is a fundraiser for Ciancetta, who was accepted for the 2024 program. Five years ago, she sustained a spinal cord injury while sledding with her family, paralyzing her from the chest down. Husband Matthew, son Elliot and longtime friend Lupine DeSnyder will make up Katie's Camino Crew on their June journey to Spain.

The documentary will be shown in the third-floor conference room at the YMCA, 685 Court St. NE. Tickets are available online at katiescaminocrew.cheddarup.com for a suggested donation of $25.

— Capi Lynn

Oregon State provost's lecture features best-selling author Michael Pollan

Michael Pollan, an author of nine books of which seven have been on The New York Times Best Seller list, will speak Tuesday, April 2, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Austin Auditorium at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus.

A sustainable food advocate, Pollan will have an in-depth conversation with Emily Ho, OSU's distinguished professor of nutrition in the College of Health and director of the Linus Pauling Institute. After their discussion, she will moderate a Q&A with the audience and Pollan.

Registration is required for the free lecture, which will be held in person and live-streamed. When you register, you can submit a question for the Q&A after the lecture.

Scam Jam event teaches seniors to prevent scams on Tuesday

The state’s Division of Financial Regulation and the Oregon chapter of AARP is hosting a scam prevention workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Roth’s Catering and Event Center at 1130 Wallace Road NW in Salem.

The event is free and no registration is required.

DFR administrator TK Keen will talk about the department’s investigations of Ponzi schemes.

Representatives from Construction Contractors Board, the Federal Trade Commission, the Oregon Department of Justice and the Aging and Disabilities Services also will be on hand.

They will present information about spotting imposter scams and identity theft, disaster, fraud and the signs to identify a scam.

The Division of Financial Regulation says breakfast will be provided.

–Bill Poehler

Independence gets $50,000 grant from T-Mobile for park

Independence has been given $50,000 from T-Mobile's Hometown Grant program, the company said in a press release.

The city says it will use the money to do more work at Sunset Meadows Nature Park, including building a new accessible play area.

The park, located at 889 Maple St. in Independence, connects the Sunset Meadows subdivision to the Mt. Fir Park.

The city previously received a $75,000 grant from Oregon Parks & Recreation Department for a nature play area.

T-Mobile representatives will present the award to the city at 4 p.m. on April 4.

–Bill Poehler

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Parks Forever holds Bob Ross 5K, Scam Jam event set for seniors