News Brief: East Muskingum board schedules special session

East M board to hold special session

The East Muskingum Board of Education will be meeting in a special session at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the East Muskingum Middle School in the conference room. The meeting will be held to make decisions on personnel, contracts and other operating decisions as needed.

Road closure

The Guernsey County Highway Department announces that Sligo Road (County Road 870) will be closed between Grapevine Road (County Road 73) and Watkins Lane (Washington Township Road 7832) from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for culvert replacements.

For updates on county road closures, visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Brief: East Muskingum board schedules special session