NEWS BITES: New officers, lassos and driving safe

Jun. 20—EPHRATA — Grant County Fire District 13 responded to a freightliner with an end dump trailer that had rolled on its side at the 2900 block of Road 7 NW on Tuesday. The driver required extrication to receive medical attention. Firefighters were able to extract the driver in about 12 minutes by removing the roof of the truck. Lifeline Ambulance Services then rendered aid to the driver.

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol issued a statement reminding Washington drivers that June, July and August have the highest consecutive 90-day span for traffic fatalities within the state. According to data provided to WSP from Target Zero, a group that tracks traffic fatalities, troopers have responded to an average of 67 fatal crashes during each of those months since 2018. WSP asks that the public drive sober, follow the speed limit and operate their vehicles distraction-free.

OTHELLO — After receiving a report of a trailer and ladders being stolen from the 2200 block of W. Bench Road, Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down a trailer and ladders valued at about $10,000. Investigators suspect those responsible for the theft may try to sell the ladders to other orchards in the area. Reports may be made to ACSO via their nonemergency line at 509-659-1122 and tipsters may remain anonymous.

RITZVILLE — Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies participated in training Wednesday to help them better handle cattle, according to an ACSO announcement.

In the announcement, ACSO said its deputies had assisted with 126 calls since January that required moving livestock or other animals. The training, conducted by Jorge Anguiano and Baldy Horta from the Rafter 19 ranch taught deputies to use a lasso, when to use a lasso and other approaches for handling cattle safely.

"This training session was not only educational but also a great team-building experience. We had a practical and fun time learning from experts who deal with these challenges daily," the statement said.

RITZVILLE — ACSO announced Tuesday that three deputies have completed the 10-week course to be corrections deputies. Deputies Cole O'Brien, Gustavo Vasquez and Joseph Mack. Sheriff Dale Wagner congratulated the new graduates on their accomplishments and said he looks forward to their return to Adams County to contribute to the department's operations. ACSO is still hiring corrections officers and invites all serious applicants to apply.