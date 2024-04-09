News Bites for April 9, 2024

Apr. 9—EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued a reminder Sunday for residents not to swim or play in irrigation canals, which have begun to fill up for the year.

When temperatures get hot, many people are tempted to jump in and cool off, the GCSO wrote. And every year, some people drown from misjudging the current or getting tangled in weeds.

"While first responders are very skilled in Grant County, chances are they won't reach you in time to rescue you," the GCSO wrote.

CLE ELUM — A man died after a single-vehicle collision late Sunday night on Interstate 90 outside of Easton, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At a little after 10:30 p.m., Einar J. Smith, 33, of Cle Elum was approaching exit 70 eastbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Venture when his vehicle left the roadway, struck the guard rail and rolled, according to the statement. Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene. It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. The cause is under investigation.