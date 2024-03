News agencies recall image of Catherine, Princess of Wales, citing manipulation concerns

Several major news agencies have withdrawn an image distributed by Kensington Palace showing Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children, saying they believe the photo has been manipulated.

The photograph is the first officially released image of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January, and comes after weeks of intense public speculation and mounting social media conspiracy theories as to her exact whereabouts and health.

The image was released on Sunday with a message from the princess thanking the public for its support while marking Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

CNN is reviewing the photo and has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

The Associated Press noted that “at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

AFP said it had withdrawn the photo due to “an editorial issue.” The image “may no longer be used in any manner. Please immediately remove it from all your online services,” AFP said.

Reuters and the AP both pointed to the sleeve of Kate’s daughter Charlotte as an area that sparked concerns of manipulation.

Reuters said the sleeve did not line up properly, suggesting the image had been altered. It said the agency could not immediately determine how, why, or by whom the alteration was made.

The Associated Press also pointed to “an inconsistency in the alignment” of the daughter’s hand, saying the image had been manipulated “in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.”

Most photo agencies and news organizations have stringent rules against publishing images that have been overly edited or manipulated. Reuters says it only allows the use of Photoshop in “very limited” ways such as cropping or resizing images, or balancing their color.

Removing elements from a photo or adding to them is strictly forbidden because it undermines trust in the image.

News agencies also often use specialist software to check photographs to check for evidence of manipulation. Rapid advances in generative AI in recent years have made it increasingly easy for bad actors to churn out convincing fake photographs and video, creating further verification difficulties for news organizations.

The removal of the images by major news agencies creates a fresh public relations headache for Britain’s royal family at a time when it was trying to tamp down some of the more wild speculation that had exploded online in the aftermath of Kate’s surgery.

Kensington Palace had said in January that the princess, 42, is unlikely to return to public duties until Easter at the end of March. The palace did not reveal what her surgery was for, but said that it was noncancerous.

Her long disappearance from the public eye sparked furious rumors online and international media coverage. Some of this died down somewhat after a photograph emerged in early March of Kate in a car driven by her mother; she was seen wearing dark sunglasses and sitting in the front passenger seat.

But the speculation largely continued raging online, especially on social media, fueled by other incidents within the royal family – such as Prince William pulling out of an important family gathering earlier this month without public explanation.

The palace faced mounting pressure to share more information about the future Queen, without compromising her medical privacy.

In February the palace made the rare move of pushing back against the rumors, saying it had “made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com